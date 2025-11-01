'Went For Punjab Floods': Did Diljit Dosanjh REACT To KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet Amid SFJ Threat?

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh appeared in the latest episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, which aired on October 31. Before the episode's telecast, controversy erupted after a promo showed him touching Bachchan's feet. Soon after, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a designated Khalistan terror group, issued a threat against the singer on October 29. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun even warned of shutting down Dosanjh's Australia concert scheduled for November 1.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To KBC 17 Controversy

Amid the controversy, Diljit indirectly reacted, clarifying that he did not appear on the show to promote any film or song but to raise awareness and support for Punjab flood relief efforts. On Friday, taking to his Instagram story he wrote in Punjabi, "Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan."

(I hadn’t gone there to promote any film or song. I went for the Punjab floods… so that the issue could be discussed at the national level and people could come forward to donate.)

In a statement, the SFJ said Dosanjh "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan.

The SFJ alleged that the Bollywood actor had incited crowd by raising genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon (Blood for Blood)'. As per the Khalistani outfit, Bachchan's 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' call unleashed violence in which over "30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," Pannun said, as quoted by NDTV.

Meanwhile, Diljit won Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 after correctly answering the 14th question.