 'Went For Punjab Floods': Did Diljit Dosanjh REACT To KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet Amid SFJ Threat?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Went For Punjab Floods': Did Diljit Dosanjh REACT To KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet Amid SFJ Threat?

'Went For Punjab Floods': Did Diljit Dosanjh REACT To KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet Amid SFJ Threat?

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, which aired on October 31. Controversy erupted after a promo showed him touching Bachchan’s feet, prompting a threat from the Khalistan group SFJ. Reacting, Diljit clarified, "I hadn’t gone there to promote any film or song. I went for the Punjab floods..."

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh appeared in the latest episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, which aired on October 31. Before the episode's telecast, controversy erupted after a promo showed him touching Bachchan's feet. Soon after, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a designated Khalistan terror group, issued a threat against the singer on October 29. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun even warned of shutting down Dosanjh's Australia concert scheduled for November 1.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To KBC 17 Controversy

Amid the controversy, Diljit indirectly reacted, clarifying that he did not appear on the show to promote any film or song but to raise awareness and support for Punjab flood relief efforts. On Friday, taking to his Instagram story he wrote in Punjabi, "Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan."

(I hadn’t gone there to promote any film or song. I went for the Punjab floods… so that the issue could be discussed at the national level and people could come forward to donate.)

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Digital Mapping & Geospatial Technology Firm Mappls MapmyIndia To Integrate Real-Time Metro Information
Delhi Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Digital Mapping & Geospatial Technology Firm Mappls MapmyIndia To Integrate Real-Time Metro Information
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Named UNESCO Creative City For Its Rich Culinary Heritage
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Named UNESCO Creative City For Its Rich Culinary Heritage
JEE Main 2026: NTA Starts Session 1 Registration, Exam In January; Check Full Schedule
JEE Main 2026: NTA Starts Session 1 Registration, Exam In January; Check Full Schedule
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Setting Up Of SIT In Satara Doctor Suicide Case
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Setting Up Of SIT In Satara Doctor Suicide Case

Check it out:

Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE On 'Anti-National' Tag, Calls Out Ind-Pak Match Post Pahalgam Attack...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram story

In a statement, the SFJ said Dosanjh "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan. 

The SFJ alleged that the Bollywood actor had incited crowd by raising genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon (Blood for Blood)'. As per the Khalistani outfit, Bachchan's 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' call unleashed violence in which over "30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," Pannun said, as quoted by NDTV.

Meanwhile, Diljit won Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 after correctly answering the 14th question.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' Film Takes Bumper Opening, Becomes Biggest...

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' Film Takes Bumper Opening, Becomes Biggest...

'Went For Punjab Floods': Did Diljit Dosanjh REACT To KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh...

'Went For Punjab Floods': Did Diljit Dosanjh REACT To KBC 17 Controversy Over Touching Amitabh...

Birthday Special: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On OTT Platforms

Birthday Special: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On OTT Platforms

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 31: Angad Rescues Vrinda; Her Mother Calls...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 31: Angad Rescues Vrinda; Her Mother Calls...

Photos: Jasmin Walia Introduces Mystery Boyfriend On Halloween After Breakup With Hardik Pandya,...

Photos: Jasmin Walia Introduces Mystery Boyfriend On Halloween After Breakup With Hardik Pandya,...