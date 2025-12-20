 'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'

'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took to X to reveal that he is going to release a video which will ' destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film'. While he has not mentioned the film's name, netizens are guessing that he is hinting at Dhurandhar. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Dhruv Rathee / Dhurandhar Still | Instagram

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for many reasons. Some people on social media have been calling it a propaganda movie, and now, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has hinted that he has made a video on the film. Without mentioning the name of the movie, Dhruv tweeted, "It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film."

He further wrote, "And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;) (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

As soon as Dhruv shared this tweet, many people started trolling him. So, he later tweeted, "Abhi se hi rona shuru ho gaya 😂 Ruko zara sabr karo, #Bhawander aa raha hai (sic)."

Well, we are sure fans of Dhruv are now eagerly waiting to watch the video.

FPJ Shorts
'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'
'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'
Uttar Pradesh News: 'SP President Must Reveal Truth Behind Photo With Codeine Mafia,' Says Minister Suresh Khanna On Cough Syrup Case | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: 'SP President Must Reveal Truth Behind Photo With Codeine Mafia,' Says Minister Suresh Khanna On Cough Syrup Case | VIDEO
Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri Youth Mujahid Sheikh
Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri Youth Mujahid Sheikh
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Strict Action Against Overseas Job Fraudsters,' CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Redressal At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Strict Action Against Overseas Job Fraudsters,' CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Redressal At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

As we mentioned earlier, many people on social media are calling Dhurandhar a propaganda film, but the makers have not yet shared any statement regarding it. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been reacting to the positive reviews shared by the people of the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to praise Dhurandhar. She posted,  "I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honestly huge admiration for the intend of the filmmaker. Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!!"

She further wrote, "Superb work by everyone lekin Dhulandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms Congratulations @yamigautam (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A...

'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A...

Govinda Has A Cameo In James Cameron's Avatar 3? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Govinda Has A Cameo In James Cameron's Avatar 3? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't...

'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't...

Did You Know TV Actress Reem Shaikh Was Originally Part Of Homebound? Ishaan Khatter Spills The...

Did You Know TV Actress Reem Shaikh Was Originally Part Of Homebound? Ishaan Khatter Spills The...

'Lyari Ko Terrorist Hub Dikhane...': Pak Politician Nabil Gabol SLAMS Dhurandhar, Says Rakesh Bedi...

'Lyari Ko Terrorist Hub Dikhane...': Pak Politician Nabil Gabol SLAMS Dhurandhar, Says Rakesh Bedi...