'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for many reasons. Some people on social media have been calling it a propaganda movie, and now, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has hinted that he has made a video on the film. Without mentioning the name of the movie, Dhruv tweeted, "It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film."

He further wrote, "And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;) (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

As soon as Dhruv shared this tweet, many people started trolling him. So, he later tweeted, "Abhi se hi rona shuru ho gaya 😂 Ruko zara sabr karo, #Bhawander aa raha hai (sic)."

Well, we are sure fans of Dhruv are now eagerly waiting to watch the video.

As we mentioned earlier, many people on social media are calling Dhurandhar a propaganda film, but the makers have not yet shared any statement regarding it. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been reacting to the positive reviews shared by the people of the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to praise Dhurandhar. She posted, "I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honestly huge admiration for the intend of the filmmaker. Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!!"

She further wrote, "Superb work by everyone lekin Dhulandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms Congratulations @yamigautam (sic)."