Govinda Has A Cameo In James Cameron's Avatar 3? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Govinda In Avatar 3? | X (Twitter)

Many years ago, Govinda, in an interview, had mentioned that Avatar was offered to him, and at that time, James Cameron wanted to paint the body of the actors. The Hero No. 1 actor claimed that he had rejected the movie. But now, it looks like finally, Govinda and James Cameron have worked together in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

A few X users are sharing pictures from the theatre while watching Avatar 3, and they are claiming that Govinda has a cameo in the movie. Well, before you think that those pictures are real, let us tell you that the actor doesn't have a cameo in the film, and these pictures are either photoshopped or AI-generated images.

pic.twitter.com/SbsmJ4s8Lr — Out of Context Indian Cinema (@OutofConCinema) December 20, 2025

Netizens React To Govinda's Avatar Viral Pictures

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the pictures. A netizen wrote, "Ain’t no way James Cameron convinced Govinda to do a cameo in Avatar 3 (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Govinda finally said yes to James Cameron's Avatar (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Spoiler Alert: Finally Govinda Made Biggest Comeback with #AvatarFireAndAsh Cameo (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ain’t no way James Cameron convinced Govinda to do a cameo in Avatar 3 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ySsGAeY9up — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) December 20, 2025

Govinda finally said yes to James Cameron's Avatar#AvatarFireAndAsh pic.twitter.com/cyEQw5yaCL — a (@iahaanx) December 20, 2025

Spoiler Alert: Finally Govinda Made Biggest Comeback with #AvatarFireAndAsh Cameo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R9KPxBJvKz — FlixXpert (@flixxpert) December 20, 2025

Govinda On Rejecting Avatar

Govinda had spoken about Avatar many years ago in an interview with Rajat Sharma. But, earlier this year, the actor had once again spoke about it while interacting with Mukesh Khanna.

The actor revealed that when he had gone to America a few years ago, he had met James Cameron through a businessman there. Govinda said, “He (businessman) asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it. I have given the film’s title – Avatar.”

He further said, “James told me the hero in the film was handicapped, so I said I am not doing the film. He offered me Rs. 18 crore for it and said I would be required to shoot for 410 days. I said that it is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital."

Well, let's hope that maybe in Avatar 4, Cameron will rope in Govinda for a cameo.