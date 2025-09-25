Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At India-Pak Match After Pahalgam Attack As He REACTS To Sardaar Ji 3 Row At Malaysia Concert—VIDEO

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his AURA tour, which began on September 24 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During the tour, he addressed the controversy surrounding his Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which faced massive backlash for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film was shot before the April 22 Pahalgam attack, yet the Film Federation of India had called for a boycott, not only of the film but also of Dosanjh, for working with a Pakistani artiste and proceeding with the film's release.

Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At India-Pak Match After Pahalgam Attack

Months later, Diljit took a dig at the timing of the India-Pakistan cricket match, pointing out that the match went ahead even after the Pahalgam attack, while his film, shot prior to the attack, ended up sparking controversy. The video shows Diljit noticing a fan carrying an Indian flag, addressing the row, he said that's my country's flag. Always respect.

Further, Diljit said in Punjabi that when his film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played.

"After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack," taking a dig at the recent Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan on September 14.

Further, the singer shared that the national media had tried to portray him as 'anti-national,' but he added that Punjabis and the Sikh community could never act against the nation.

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Why He Has Been Silent All These Months

The Lover singer said he had many answers to the accusations but stayed silent, keeping everything inside him instead of speaking out.

"Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life. So I didn't say anything…There are a lot of things more to say, but I don't want to do that, I don't want to do that shit," added Dosanjh.