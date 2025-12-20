Did You Know TV Actress Reem Shaikh Was Originally Part Of Homebound? Ishaan Khatter Spills The Beans- VIDEO

Reem Shaikh, Ishaan Khatter | Photo Via Instagram

Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Recently, Ishaan, who played the role of Mohammed Shoaib Ali, revealed that TV actress Reem Shaikh, known for her roles in popular shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, was originally part of Homebound.

Reem Shaikh Originally Part Of Homebound

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ishaan said that Reem played the role of his partner in the film, and the two even had a love track together. However, although the scenes were shot, they did not make it to the final cut. Khatter further shared that the first edit of the film was around 3.5 hours long, but it was eventually trimmed to nearly two hours to meet the Academy Awards' eligibility criteria.

Check out the video:

Ishaan Khatter Praises Reem Shaikh

Furthermore, Ishaan added, "It was a beautifully written track and was quite personal to Neeraj as well. We shot it. Reem Shaikh played the character and she is incredible and everybody loved it. But in the interest of the final film and what it needed, sometimes decisions need to be taken. I have learnt this quite early that sometimes you have to kill the darlings."

About Homebound

The story of Homebound reads, "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together."

Homebound is also produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier.