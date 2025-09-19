Homebound Review: Neeraj Ghaywan's Film Hits Hard With Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa's Career-Defining Performances

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Where to watch: In theatres (from September 26)

Rating: 4 stars

Neeraj Ghaywan, known for Masaan and Sacred Games, returns with Homebound, a film that once again proves his ability to tell stories rooted in reality. Inspired by a true story, the film is unflinching in its portrayal of caste, identity, and dreams in rural India. There is no gloss, no glamour -only honesty, heartbreak, and humanity.

Homebound Review

Set in a small village Mapur in North India, the story of Homebound revolves around two childhood friends, Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa) and Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter), who grow up with one shared dream: to become police officers. For them, the uniform is not just a job - it represents dignity, respect, and a way out of generational struggles. But their journey is not an easy one. The film carefully shows how social structures, prejudices, and personal hardships shape their paths and test their bond.

At its heart, Homebound is about resilience. It speaks of friendship that is fragile yet strong, of hopes that bend but do not break, and of identities that are mocked but never erased. Neeraj Ghaywan ensures that silence often speaks louder than words here and capture the invisible bruises of discrimination and the unspoken weight of ambition.

Homebound Review: Actors' Performances

The film belongs to its lead actors. Ishaan Khatter as Shoaib is effortless, bringing warmth, humour, and determination to his role. There's an understated vulnerability in his performance, especially when Shoaib is called "Pakistani" by his colleagues. Ishaan captures both the pain and the resilience of his character beautifully.

Vishal Jethwa as Chandan is equally powerful. Playing a young man battling caste discrimination as someone from a Scheduled Caste background, Vishal never lets his performance slip into melodrama. Instead, he conveys strength in silence, and helplessness through just a glance. His journey is deeply moving and lingers long after the film ends.

Janhvi Kapoor, though in a smaller role, delivers one of her most assured performances. Her presence is brief but impactful, bringing tenderness and quiet support to the narrative. The camaraderie between Ishaan and Vishal is the film's heartbeat, and their chemistry makes you believe in their friendship even when circumstances begin to pull them apart.

Homebound Review: Direction

Neeraj Ghaywan does not shy away from uncomfortable truths - casteism, identity-based mockery, and systemic inequality. Yet, he balances the darkness with moments of humour, love, and aspiration, ensuring the characters are not reduced to victims but are seen as whole human beings with dreams and agency.

His direction is precise and deeply empathetic. Every frame feels lived-in, every silence meaningful. Ghaywan's genius lies in how he gets his actors to communicate more through their eyes than their words. The film's pacing is steady and deliberate, demanding patience from the audience. But those who invest will find themselves rewarded with a film that is layered, humane, and thought-provoking.

Homebound Review: Music

Music in Homebound is minimal and almost invisible, which actually works in the film's favour. There are no big songs or background scores to manipulate the audience's emotions. Instead, the silence, the sounds of the village, and the raw environment become the soundtrack. This restraint enhances the realism and ensures the focus remains on the story and performances.

Homebound Review: Final Verdict

Homebound is not a conventional entertainer - it lacks glamour, songs, and quick thrills. Instead, it offers something rarer: a mirror to society, a story of two friends who fight for respect while navigating the harsh realities of caste and prejudice. It is emotional, unsettling, and deeply moving.

Neeraj Ghaywan, with the help of brilliant performances from Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, crafts a film that demands to be felt as much as it is watched. It may not be for everyone as it requires patience and an openness to step into the director's world. However, for those who do, Homebound will leave a lasting impact.