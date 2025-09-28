Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set

A new photo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his upcoming and much-anticipated film King has surfaced on social media and it instantly went viral. In the leaked image, the actor is seen standing on what appears to be a dock or near a ship, dressed in a black suit and dark sunglasses.

The striking detail? Shah Rukh is holding a gun in his left hand, slightly aimed forward, hinting at a tense action sequence. His poised stance and intense look suggest the photo captures a high-octane moment from the film. The leaked photo has raised excitement among fans for the forthcoming action-packed drama.

Fans showered praise on the actor's look and the leaked photo on Reddit.

King, one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases, has already generated buzz due to its leaked visuals.

A few days back, actress Deepika Padukone shared a photo with Shah Rukh, confirming that she will be a part of King. She also penned a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly 18 years ago during the filming of her debut film Om Shanti Om.

On her Instagram, Deepika shared a photo in which she is seen holding Shah Rukh's hand, giving fans a glimpse of the first day of the shoot. The two stars were sitting next to each other, though their faces were not revealed.

She wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?"

King also features Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, in the lead role, marking the father-daughter duo’s first on-screen collaboration.

According to several reports making the rounds, King will have several stars being a part of it, such as Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma.