 Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set

Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set

Shah Rukh Khan is holding a gun in his left hand, slightly aimed forward, hinting at a tense action sequence. His poised stance and intense look suggest the photo captures a high-octane moment from the film. The leaked photo has raised excitement among fans for the forthcoming action-packed drama

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image

A new photo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his upcoming and much-anticipated film King has surfaced on social media and it instantly went viral. In the leaked image, the actor is seen standing on what appears to be a dock or near a ship, dressed in a black suit and dark sunglasses.

The striking detail? Shah Rukh is holding a gun in his left hand, slightly aimed forward, hinting at a tense action sequence. His poised stance and intense look suggest the photo captures a high-octane moment from the film. The leaked photo has raised excitement among fans for the forthcoming action-packed drama.

Take a look at the photo here:

A leaked pic of SRK from the sets of King
byu/InterestingName9026 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fans showered praise on the actor's look and the leaked photo on Reddit.

FPJ Shorts
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Announces Push To Include Chhath Puja In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Announces Push To Include Chhath Puja In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List
'Kash Koi Feka Feki...': Pakistan YouTuber Mocked For Claiming That PCB & Pakistan Players Plan To Fight Indian Players After Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Kash Koi Feka Feki...': Pakistan YouTuber Mocked For Claiming That PCB & Pakistan Players Plan To Fight Indian Players After Asia Cup 2025 Final
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Myanmar At Shallow Depth Of 10 Km, National Center For Seismology Reports
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Myanmar At Shallow Depth Of 10 Km, National Center For Seismology Reports
BJP Deploys 45 Senior Leaders From Across India To Manage Bihar Polls, Each To Handle One Lok Sabha Seat
BJP Deploys 45 Senior Leaders From Across India To Manage Bihar Polls, Each To Handle One Lok Sabha Seat

King, one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases, has already generated buzz due to its leaked visuals.

A few days back, actress Deepika Padukone shared a photo with Shah Rukh, confirming that she will be a part of King. She also penned a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly 18 years ago during the filming of her debut film Om Shanti Om.

On her Instagram, Deepika shared a photo in which she is seen holding Shah Rukh's hand, giving fans a glimpse of the first day of the shoot. The two stars were sitting next to each other, though their faces were not revealed.

She wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?"

King also features Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, in the lead role, marking the father-daughter duo’s first on-screen collaboration.

According to several reports making the rounds, King will have several stars being a part of it, such as Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set

Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Get Teary-Eyed As They Remember Uncle Deb Mukherjee At Durga Puja Festivity In...

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Get Teary-Eyed As They Remember Uncle Deb Mukherjee At Durga Puja Festivity In...

Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco In A Jaw-Dropping Backless Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown In California...

Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco In A Jaw-Dropping Backless Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown In California...

Karur Stampede Tragedy: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Others Express Grief As Nearly 39 Killed In...

Karur Stampede Tragedy: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Others Express Grief As Nearly 39 Killed In...