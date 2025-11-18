BTS' Jin's Japanese Fan Who Forcibly Kissed Him During Free Hug Event Charged For Sexual Harassment: Reports

A Japanese woman has been formally indicted by the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office for allegedly sexually harassing Jin, the singer and member of globally popular K-pop group BTS, during a 2024 fan event in Seoul. The suspect, identified only as Ms. A, a Japanese national in her 50s, was indicted without detention on November 12.

The alleged incident took place during a “Free Hug” event held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium, which reportedly drew around 1,000 attendees. Multiple cameras captured the moment when Ms. A wrapped her arms around Jin’s neck and kissed him without consent.

Viral footage of the incident also showed Jin visibly uncomfortable during the encounter.

The case first came to public attention in February 2025, when South Korean police summoned the woman to Seoul’s Songpa police station following an online complaint. Authorities have not revealed her full identity. According to reports, South Korean investigators worked with Japanese authorities to identify Ms. A, who reportedly refused to cooperate with questioning.

In addition to the video evidence, Yonhap News reported that the woman posted about the incident on her blog, writing, “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” which fueled further public outrage online.

Jin, 32, is the oldest member of BTS, the globally acclaimed boy band formed in 2013. The group boasts millions of devoted fans worldwide, collectively known as the “Army.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors are yet to announce trial dates or further developments.