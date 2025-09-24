 BTS' Jin Becomes Real-Life Prince Charming At Milan Fashion Week 2025, ARMYs Can’t Stop Gushing Over His Gucci Look
BTS' Jin Becomes Real-Life Prince Charming At Milan Fashion Week 2025, ARMYs Can’t Stop Gushing Over His Gucci Look

BTS’ Jin walked into Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, it felt like the runway had gained its own Prince Charming.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
BTS' Jin at Milan Fashion Week | Image Courtesy: Lee Jungmu

Milan may have seen its fair share of style icons over the years, but when BTS’ Jin walked into Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, it felt like the runway had gained its own Prince Charming. Making his grand return to the global fashion scene after completing his military service, Jin proved once again why the world calls him “Worldwide Handsome.”

Check out his look below:

Jin's chic Gucci look

For Gucci’s exclusive film screening, The Tiger, and Demna’s highly anticipated debut collection, Jin kept things strikingly minimal yet chic. He wore a crisp white Gucci shirt, unbuttoned just enough to make headlines, paired with sharp black trousers.

Accessories sealed the statement look with a chic black purse, oversized belt buckle, bold necklace, and a statement ring. His glossy wet-look hair added an edgy twist to the classic ensemble, while dewy skin and a soft pink lip balanced the drama.

article-image

ARMYs flood social media with love

The second Jin appeared; ARMYs around the world went into overdrive. Social media feeds were buzzing with declarations like “GUCCI ROYALTY JIN”, “HE LOOKS SO HANDSOME”, and even playful nods calling him a “Disney prince come to life.” His styling became the evening’s hot topic, with fans dissecting every detail of his unbuttoned shirt and viral moments.

Viral Alia Bhatt-Jin crossover

As if Jin’s solo presence wasn’t enough to cause a storm, the internet found its moment when Bollywood star and Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt was spotted right in front of him during an interview. The short clip of Jin quietly seated behind her went viral within minutes.

Check out the clip below:

Desi ARMYs and Alia’s fans collectively lost it, dubbing it “the crossover we never knew we needed.” From simulation jokes to claims of 2025 being the best year ever, the fandoms couldn’t stop replaying the viral video.

