Why Winter Triggers Muscle Pain, And How Ayurveda Can Help

Winter can be less enjoyable when muscle pain, stiffness, and spasms set in. Many people turn to painkillers or regular medicines, but these usually provide only short-term relief.

However, Ayurveda offers healthy and long-term solutions to muscle pains, stiffness, and spasms. We need to understand why these issues occur during the winter season, simple Ayurvedic tips to manage them, and related Patanjali products.

Muscle-related problems in Winter

There are several reasons why muscle pains, stiffness, and spasms can occur during the winter months. One is a lower flow of blood to muscles and joints, resulting in low warmth and oxygen, stiffness in muscles, and frequent injuries or spasms.

The low temperatures contract muscles, thus making them tense to reserve warmth. It lessens muscle suppleness and motion, which results in pain and stiffness. The chill in the weather increases nerve sensitivity, leading to the muscles feeling muscles.

The joint fluid can thicken in the season and become sticky. It slows down the joint movement and makes it stiff. Other reasons for muscle-related issues happen due to low physical activity, less exposure to the sun resulting in little vitamin D, and dehydration.

Ayurveda considers the cause of muscle pains, stiffness, and spasms to be Vata Dosha exacerbation since it handles movement and nerves instincts. The dosha’s cold, mobile, and dry features are worsened by the winter’s dryness and chill. Nutritional deficiencies are a major cause too.

Thankfully, Ayurveda has answers to issues related to muscle pains, stiffness, and spasms. Follow simple Ayurvedic tips to manage them along with Patanjali products.

Simple Ayurveda Tips to Manage Them

Different therapies: Simple Ayurvedic therapies boost blood circulation and tissue health, along with removing muscle stiffness or aches. Indulge in a body massage, especially the joints, with warm oils like mustard or sesame before a bath, ca bring instant relief. Heat therapy after the oil massage helps relaxes muscle and reduces stiffness. Use Divya Bala Taila (100 Ml), which contains Sesame Oil, Manjistha, Tulasi, Sabhaka, Jivaka, Palasa, Kasturi,and Kwath of Bala, Guduci, and Rasna. It aids in managing Vata Dosha issues, along with making muscles and bones strong, reducing joint feebleness, along with dealing with nerve and respiratory troubles.

Diet: Eat warm soups and stews to combat the cold. Dehydration worsens muscles stiffness. Hence, drink herbal teas infused with ginger or turmeric, apart from water. Healthy fats like ghee act as natural lubricants for joints, thus ensure that you are including them in your daily diet. Incorporate food like bananas, leafy greens, and almonds, which are high in magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Have Patanjali Roghan Badam Shirin (60 Ml and 150 Ml) in milk to boost your muscles, overall body, and mind. Apply it to the skin and make it soft. Manage your hair with this oil.

Herbs: Turmeric and Ginger contain anti-inflammatory properties along with warming qualities that act as muscle relaxants. Ashwagandha works as a muscle stress-relieving and strengthening agent. Guggul cleanses and reduces inflammation that causes stiffness in the joints. Nirgundi and Shallaki lessen swelling, muscle pain, and stiffness. Patanjali Orthocare Liquid (500 Ml) deals with joint pain, inflammation, and stiffness. It boosts bone and cartilage health, improving mobility. It has herbs like Punarnava, Ajwain, Boswellia, Giloy, and other herbs.

Lifestyle: Ensure knees, neck, or any joints are covered. Simple exercises for the joints like stretching along with deep breathing will lessen any stiffness or spasms. A Walk for 15 mins in the morning sunlight will improve Vitamin D deficiency, if any.

Managing muscle pains, stiffness, and spasms will be easy if you follow Ayurveda and include Patanjali in your life.