National Bean Day 2026: From Moong To Rajma, Celebrating The Ayurvedic Power Of These Legumes

Beans play a key role in vegetarian diets because they offer a wide range of essential nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants. Ayurveda recognises them as powerful foods when prepared and consumed correctly. Geneticist Gregor Mendel made groundbreaking discoveries about beans and peas and their value. To honour Mendel, January 6 is celebrated as National Bean Day. It is also a reminder to appreciate the humble bean and its nutritional value.

Why Cooking Beans Properly Matters In Ayurveda

According to Ayurveda, digestion is the foundation of good health. And, beans are heavy to digest. Thus, they need to cooked properly.

If beans are not soaked or cooked thoroughly, they can cause:

Gas and bloating

Stomach cramps

Nausea or heaviness

Poor digestion

Toxin-related lectin poisoning

Diarrhoea

To cook them properly, most dried beans need to be soaked overnight, discarding the soaking water, and cooking them in fresh water. This process aids digestion, while facilitating the absorption of nutrients. Lentils, split dals, and black-eyed peas are lighter and usually do not require overnight soaking.

Four Bean Types And Their Benefits

Moong: Moong is high in fibre and nutrients like manganese, folate, protein, phosphorus, zinc, potassium, magnesium, copper, and B-group vitamins. It provides good sustained energy with complex carbs and help with digestion, heart health, support pregnancy, and stop cell damage. Patanjali Unpolished Moong Sabut (500 Gms and 1 Kg) is a nutritious option with more benefits and taste than the polished version.

Rajma or Kidney Beans: These are another powerful options, as they offer fibre, protein, iron, potassium, magnesium, complex carbs, and folate. The protein and fibre help digestive health, while the minerals boost metabolism and well-being. They are perfect for diabetes due to their low glycemic index, and their antioxidants battle inflammation. Patanjali Unpolished Rajma (Sharmili) and Patanjali Unpolished Rajma (Chitra) are two options which are way tastier and healthier than the polished ones. You get all the benefits.

Urad Dal or Black Gram (Whole): These beans are rich in nutrients and provide energy. They contain carbohydrates, protein, potassium, iron, zinc, calcium, copper, and B vitamins. They work great for muscle, gut, heart, boost bone health, and healthy kidneys. They manage diabetes due to a low glycemic index. Patanjali Unpolished Urad Whole (500 Gms and 1 Kg) are more nutritious and natural than the polished options.

Masoor Dal (Whole): They are full of fibre, protein, antioxidants, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamins (C, E, B and A), and folate. They help the heart by lowering cholesterol. Its low glycemic index is good for diabetics. They keep the bones strong. This dal works to keep the skin healthy and glowing. Patanjali Unpolished Black Masur (500 Gms and 1 Kg) is a healthier and tastier choice to include in your daily meal.

Ayurvedic Tips To Eat Beans Without Discomfort

First and the most important step is to soak heavy beans overnight

Do not rush the cooking process; cook them slowly and thoroughly

To improve digestion, use spices like cumin, hing, ginger, coriander, and fennel

Eat beans warm and freshly prepared

Since beans are heavy on the digestive system, Ayurveda advices not to eat them along with other heavy or incompatible foods

Ayurveda shows us how food, of any kind, can be a great source of nutrition if prepared with care. A well-cooked meal has several benefits for overall well-being. Thus, simple food choices that are rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom, have the ability to turn our humble beans into tools for strengthening wellness.