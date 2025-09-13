 BTS' Jungkook Is The Real Showstopper At Calvin Klein's NYFW Show; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm Over His Looks
BTS' Jungkook Is The Real Showstopper At Calvin Klein's NYFW Show; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm Over His Looks

BTS’ Jungkook made a powerful comeback at New York Fashion Week as Calvin Klein’s global ambassador.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
BTS' Jungkook at Calvin Klein's New York Fashion Week Show | Image Courtesy: X (@btschartsdailyc)

When BTS’ golden maknae Jeon Jungkook shows up, the world watches. The singer made his much-awaited New York Fashion Week comeback with Calvin Klein, and the energy was sky-high. Back from military service, the global icon didn’t just attend the show—he became the headline, the trend, and the moment.

Take a look:

Decoding Jungkook's looks at Calvin Klein show

For the runway event, Jungkook arrived in a perfectly tailored beige suit that redefined sleek sophistication. The subtle peek of his extended chest tattoo under the blazer added a raw edge to the refined silhouette. His bold statement necklace and signature piercings, including the buzzed-about chin pin, created a powerful mix of high fashion and rebellion.

article-image

Post-show, the ‘Euphoria’ singer switched gears with an all-black ensemble that oozed full mafia energy. A basic black tee and trousers set the base, but it was the sweeping black trench coat that brought the edgy couture together. His piercings, combat boots and sleek hair added that final touch, sealing his status as the ultimate Calvin Klein muse.

article-image

Stealing the spotlight – and how

And rightfully, social media exploded within minutes of JK’s arrival, generating over 1 million posts on X (formerly Twitter) alone. Clips of him walking, smiling, and even just existing trended worldwide. Fans declared him the “Main Event”, with tweets like, “Was there even a fashion show? He literally just showed up, sat down and left. I’m so confused" and "he stole the show."

Others couldn’t hold back their admiration: “He absolutely stole the show!” and “You’re a dream, Jungkook.”

Jungkook x Calvin Klein

This isn’t just a cameo; it’s part of Jungkook’s evolving journey with Calvin Klein. Since being named global ambassador in 2023, he has headlined campaigns that blend his effortless style with the brand’s timeless aesthetic.

His NYFW 2025 appearance (SS26 showcase) was more than a fashion outing; it marked his anticipated return to the international stage post-military service – and clearly ARMYs are obsessed.

