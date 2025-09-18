Shardiya Navratri 2025: Mumbai's Most 'Underrated' Garba Pandals Awaits You! Check Out Must-Visit Spots This Year | DETAILS | Image courtesy: Charmi Vyas | Pinterest

Mumbai has officially stepped into the Navratri spirit as the city welcomed its most iconic Devi idols with grandeur, devotion, and unmatched enthusiasm. From dhol-tasha beats to shimmering fireworks, the aagman processions turned into vibrant spectacles, drawing thousands of devotees eager to witness the first glimpse of their beloved goddesses. Check out one of the most underrated garba pandals in Mumbai and suburbs.

1. Navratri Navyuvak Mandal for the Deaf, Borivali West

This is a special inclusive garba event organised by a mandal focusing on the Deaf community. Located in Borivali West near Jambali Gully, it offers traditional garba and dandiya in a setting where communication is adapted. It is quieter, more meaningful for those who prefer substance over spectacle.

2. Malwani Chi Aai Ekvira, Malad West

A small but charming pandal in Malad West (Gate No. 7, Malwani area). Known for its devotional ambience and modest crowd, it offers intimate garba sessions that appeal to local neighbourhood folks. Decorations are traditional, without loud commercial glitz.

3. Kai Sushant Mitra Mandal (Ambojadwadi area), Malad

Nestled in a local milieux, this mandal becomes alive during Navratri with enthusiastic participation from residents. The garba nights are energetic but manageable; you’ll find a mix of families, regulars, and visitors. Good option if you want authentic and less crowded garba.

4. Kadiya Chaal Chi Aai Mauli, Malwani, Malad West

Situated in Malwani, Gate No. 7 area, this pandal is somewhat newish (around since 2010) but retains a neighbourhood-feel. The garba/dandiya sessions are vibrant yet local, great for those who prefer traditional songs and community warmth rather than large stage performances.

5. Fam Society Ground, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai

A housing society ground, where the society mandal organises garba/dandiya annually. It draws about 2,500-3,000 people; lively enough but not overwhelming. It’s good if you’re in Navi Mumbai and want something close, community-oriented, with friendly atmosphere.

6. Society Mandal in Sector 6 / 4 Market, Belapur

In Belapur area, the road between Sector 6 and Sector 4 market takes on festive life; smaller local mandals set up spots for garba/dandiya. Mostly free entry, local people, simple arrangements, some stalls, music that starts early. Great for casual participation.

7. Local Garba Nights Near Thane

Thane has many smaller mandals (public and private) especially in zones like Wagle Estate, Kopri, Kapurbavdi, etc. Many are modest society pandals with garba nights, often organised by clubs or local mitra mandals. They offer a more intimate experience than big commercial ones.