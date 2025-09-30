Mumbai News: NGMA To Host Rare Gandhi Memorabilia Exhibition Ahead Of Birth Anniversary

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will inaugurate an exhibition of rare and historic memorabilia associated with Mahatma Gandhi on October 1, ahead of his birth anniversary the next day. The exhibition will be open to the public from October 3 to 15.

The exhibits are part of the private collection of art connoisseur Kishore Jhunjhunwala. Titled “Me and My Gandhiji – The Man, The Mahatma, The Memory”, the showcase is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Visitors will get to view a wide range of artefacts, including stamps, coins, letters, photographs, footprints, relics, voice recordings, and other items linked to Gandhi’s life and legacy.

The inauguration will be attended by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; actor Renuka Shahane; Jhunjhunwala; Nidhi Choudhari, Director of NGMA Mumbai; television producer Siddharth Kak; and the Consuls General of Bangladesh, Poland, Argentina, and South Africa.

Choudhari said the exhibition seeks to highlight not just the Mahatma, but the human being behind the historic figure. “Our focus will also be on extensive outreach, especially to children and young people, so they can visit the exhibition and engage with Gandhian values in a meaningful way,” she added.

NGMA Mumbai itself has a connection to Gandhi’s journey as it is housed in the historic Cowasji Jehangir Hall, the venue of one of his first speeches as a freedom movement leader—an event he later recalled in his autobiography My Experiments with Truth as one that left him gripped with stage fright.

“It was always my dream to host an exclusive exhibition on him, and when we received a proposal from Shri Kishore Jhunjhunwala, who holds an extensive collection of Gandhi-related stamps, notes, coins, and personal items, it felt like the perfect opportunity. Under Seva Parv, we decided to honour Gandhiji’s legacy through this exhibition. It is a truly special show for all of us at NGMA,” Choudhari said.

The exhibition will feature curated sections exploring various facets of Gandhi’s life:

The Coined Era – Currency of Change: Early drafts of India’s emblem and currency reflecting financial independence.

Gandhi Ji’s Written Legacy – Letters That Moved a Nation: His correspondence from India and South Africa.

Philatelic Footprints: Stamps issued in India and abroad commemorating him.

The Power of Media: Newspaper and magazine archives documenting his work.

Postcards from the Past: Historic photographs and postcards of marches, fasts, and prayer meetings.

Spiritual Legacy: Relics including his preserved ashes and palm prints.

Sound of the Spirit: Gramophone recordings of his prayers and speeches, including his last addresses during Partition.

Metal of the Mahatma: Gold and silver commemorative medallions.

The Written Word and Philosophy: Montblanc’s limited-edition pens created in his honour.

Artistic Homage: Paintings and sculptures inspired by his philosophy.

Gandhi Ji’s Evolution: His transformation from a young barrister in London to the Mahatma.

The exhibition promises to offer a rare glimpse into Gandhi’s personal, political, and spiritual journey, bridging history with contemporary reflections on his enduring legacy.