 VHP Launches Diwali Campaign To Clean, Light And Decorate Over 11,000 Temples In Maharashtra
Now in its third year, the campaign is based on the concept of “from sanctum sanctorum to courtyard.” Last year, the cleanliness drive was completed in 5,640 temples in a single day.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
VHP Launches Diwali Campaign To Clean, Light And Decorate Over 11,000 Temples In Maharashtra

Over 11,000 temples in Maharashtra will be cleaned, illuminated, and crowned with fresh saffron flags as part of a Diwali campaign by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Devotees, especially women, will participate in kar seva or voluntary service between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. during October 5 to 12.

Campaign Concept: Sanctum to Courtyard

Now in its third year, the campaign is based on the concept of “from sanctum sanctorum to courtyard.” Last year, the cleanliness drive was completed in 5,640 temples in a single day. According to the VHP, the initiative aims to make temples not just centres for darshan, but also hubs of cleanliness and service. By fostering the idea that a clean and beautiful temple pleases God, the campaign promotes the principle of Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram.

Participation and Volunteer Drive

Teams have been activated in many temples, with participation from women trustees, female priests, and devotees. Worshippers can choose any day or temple for service according to their convenience. The campaign’s message is “My temple, my responsibility.”

article-image

Temple Illumination and Flag Ceremonies

Apart from temple illumination for Diwali, old saffron banners will be replaced with new, grand saffron flags. Young couples have been invited to perform the flag worship ceremony. Devotees, temple trustees, priests, social workers, and youth have been urged to visit nearby temples to participate in cleaning, lighting, and flag worship, said Mohan Salekar, Konkan province minister of the VHP.

The initiative aims to combine spiritual devotion with community service, making the festive season a celebration of both faith and cleanliness.

