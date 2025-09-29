Mumbai News: BMC Collects 25 MT Waste In Special Drain Cleanliness Drive

BMC Collects 25 MT Waste In Special Drain Cleanliness Drive |

Mumbai: As part of a special fortnight-long cleanliness drive to remove floating waste from city drains, the BMC collected and disposed of 25.25 metric tonnes (MT) of waste. The operation involved 73 machines, 735 personnel, and the active participation of local citizens, the BMC stated.

The drive, which continues till October 13, includes the cleaning of major nullahs (excluding mangrove areas), surrounding areas, and open drains across all civic wards. The daily operation runs from 11 AM to 1 PM, engaging staff from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Storm Water Drain (SWD) departments, along with voluntary workers and citizens. As part of the initiative, engineers have been tasked with identifying priority nullahs in their respective wards, where teams focus on the removal and proper disposal of floating waste.

Over the years, the civic body has introduced several measures to curb dumping in nullahs—such as placing dustbins along drains, covering them with nets, running awareness campaigns, appointing clean-up marshals, and imposing fines on violators. Clogged drains—mainly due to plastic bags—were among the key contributors to the catastrophic 26/7 floods in 2005, which claimed over 1,000 lives. Mumbai currently has 309 major nullahs and 1,508 minor nullahs across the city.

