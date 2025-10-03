Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, No Rain Alert Issued For Today

Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies in the early hours of Friday. The clouds soon disappeared, leaving behind clear skies and sunny atmosphere. After days of relentless showers that battered the Konkan belt through September, residents finally experienced stable weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no alerts for any district in the region today, bringing much-needed respite for citizens.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/i83ijB36iS — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 2, 2025

Weather Forecast For Mumbai & MMR

In Mumbai, conditions remained dry through the morning, with temperatures expected to hover between 26°C and 31°C. While the absence of rainfall provided relief from waterlogging and traffic snarls, the combination of heat and high humidity made the day feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai also reported a drop in rainfall intensity. Throughout September, residents in these cities struggled with disrupted daily routines due to frequent heavy showers and water accumulation in low-lying areas. On Friday, however, the skies were only partly cloudy, accompanied by mild breezes. The weather in these cities is comparatively pleasant, with temperatures forecast between 27°C and 30°C. With no threat of heavy rainfall, citizens can step out without fear of disruption.

In Palghar district, which bore the brunt of heavy monsoon showers last month, the situation has also eased. Rural areas continued to see intermittent drizzle under cloudy conditions, but urban regions mainly dealt with humid weather and rising heat. Maximum temperatures may touch 30°C, while the minimum is expected at 25°C.

Further down the Konkan coast, districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have also witnessed a break from intense rain. After widespread flooding in September, the climate turned calmer this week. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg recorded light winds that brought relief, while in Raigad, partly clear skies and a cool breeze along the coastline created more comfortable conditions for residents. Temperatures in these districts are expected between 26°C and 30°C.

