 Mumbai: Court Convicts Chand Shaikh For Culpable Homicide, Sentences Him To 10 Years For Fatal Stabbing During Scuffle
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
A sessions court has convicted Guljar alias Chand Shaikh, a resident of Antop Hill, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he stabbed Imtiaz alias Raju. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has convicted Guljar alias Chand Shaikh, a resident of Antop Hill, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he stabbed Imtiaz alias Raju, who was trying to intervene and resolve a scuffle. The victim succumbed to multiple stab injuries.

Murder Charge Ruled Out

The court held that since there was no intention to kill, charges of murder cannot be invoked. It observed, “the act of the accused does not fall under section 302 IPC, as the intention to cause death is not established beyond reasonable doubt. However, the accused had the knowledge that their act was likely to cause death.”

Shaikh has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, while his siblings Fatima, Sadam, Arif and their mother Sabira have been awarded three years’ rigorous imprisonment each for the same offence.

Affair Sparks Violent Clash

The case, registered with Ghatkopar police in 2015 by the deceased’s brother Abdul Khan, stemmed from an extramarital affair between Jafar Kadar Ali Sayyad and Fatima. On March 12, 2015, a quarrel erupted; Fatima’s brothers assaulted Jafar, Fatima threw chilli powder, and when Imtiaz tried to pacify the situation, Chand stabbed him. Days earlier, on March 8, 2015, Chand had threatened Jafar and Imtiaz.

Relying on eyewitness testimonies, the court convicted the family but ruled out murder charges.

