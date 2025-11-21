Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And Stability Under PM Modi And CM Nitish Kumar Rule

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hailed the people of Bihar for delivering a decisive mandate in favour of development and stability. Speaking after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shinde said the electoral outcome reflects the public’s clear rejection of “jungle raj” and their confidence in a development-driven administration.

Bihar Rejects Jungle Raj

“I am proud of the people of Bihar. They have embraced change and chosen the path of progress. They have endorsed development and firmly rejected jungle raj. I wholeheartedly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, along with their entire team,” Shinde told reporters in Patna on Thursday.

Shinde added that the landslide victory in Bihar was not just a political triumph but a strong endorsement of the governance model championed by the Centre and the state. He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi’s push for a ‘double-engine government’ has played a crucial role in transforming Bihar’s development landscape.

According to Shinde, the impact of Nitish Kumar’s consistent efforts to strengthen law and order has been visible across the state. “The atmosphere that once prevailed in Bihar has completely changed. There is no place for fear or hooliganism today. What we see now is democracy, development and people-centric governance,” he said.

Modi–Nitish Partnership Credited

He credited the transformation to the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that their partnership has been instrumental in scripting a new chapter in Bihar’s progress. Shinde also extended gratitude to the people of Bihar for their overwhelming mandate, noting that the victory reflects their belief in sustained development and stable governance.

