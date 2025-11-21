 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And Stability Under PM Modi And CM Nitish Kumar Rule
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And Stability Under PM Modi And CM Nitish Kumar Rule

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And Stability Under PM Modi And CM Nitish Kumar Rule

Shinde added that the landslide victory in Bihar was not just a political triumph but a strong endorsement of the governance model championed by the Centre and the state. He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi’s push for a ‘double-engine government’ has played a crucial role in transforming Bihar’s development landscape.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hailed the people of Bihar for delivering a decisive mandate in favour of development and stability. Speaking after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shinde said the electoral outcome reflects the public’s clear rejection of “jungle raj” and their confidence in a development-driven administration.

Bihar Rejects Jungle Raj

“I am proud of the people of Bihar. They have embraced change and chosen the path of progress. They have endorsed development and firmly rejected jungle raj. I wholeheartedly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, along with their entire team,” Shinde told reporters in Patna on Thursday.

Shinde added that the landslide victory in Bihar was not just a political triumph but a strong endorsement of the governance model championed by the Centre and the state. He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi’s push for a ‘double-engine government’ has played a crucial role in transforming Bihar’s development landscape.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Gets An Urban Ashram As AUM Life Opens In Worli; Mumbaikars, It's Time To Reset & Get Into Healing Mode
Mumbai Gets An Urban Ashram As AUM Life Opens In Worli; Mumbaikars, It's Time To Reset & Get Into Healing Mode
BMC Elections 2025: Know When The Last Civic Body Polls Were Held In Mumbai
BMC Elections 2025: Know When The Last Civic Body Polls Were Held In Mumbai
Mumbai: Court Convicts Chand Shaikh For Culpable Homicide, Sentences Him To 10 Years For Fatal Stabbing During Scuffle
Mumbai: Court Convicts Chand Shaikh For Culpable Homicide, Sentences Him To 10 Years For Fatal Stabbing During Scuffle
Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute Case
Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute Case

According to Shinde, the impact of Nitish Kumar’s consistent efforts to strengthen law and order has been visible across the state. “The atmosphere that once prevailed in Bihar has completely changed. There is no place for fear or hooliganism today. What we see now is democracy, development and people-centric governance,” he said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Issues Fresh Circular Defining Respect Norms And Clarifies RTI Rules For MLAs And...
article-image

Modi–Nitish Partnership Credited

He credited the transformation to the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that their partnership has been instrumental in scripting a new chapter in Bihar’s progress. Shinde also extended gratitude to the people of Bihar for their overwhelming mandate, noting that the victory reflects their belief in sustained development and stable governance.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2025: Know When The Last Civic Body Polls Were Held In Mumbai

BMC Elections 2025: Know When The Last Civic Body Polls Were Held In Mumbai

Mumbai: Court Convicts Chand Shaikh For Culpable Homicide, Sentences Him To 10 Years For Fatal...

Mumbai: Court Convicts Chand Shaikh For Culpable Homicide, Sentences Him To 10 Years For Fatal...

Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute...

Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263,...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263,...