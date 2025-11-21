Maharashtra Govt Issues Fresh Circular Defining Respect Norms And Clarifies RTI Rules For MLAs And MPs

The state government on Thursday issued its ninth circular on how officials must extend respect to elected representatives. | RTI

Mumbai: The state government on Thursday issued its ninth circular on how officials must extend respect to elected representatives, reiterating longstanding protocols while adding clarity on what information can—and cannot— be shared with MLAs and MPs.

New Guidance on Information Release

Although eight earlier circulars have been issued between July 2015 and August 2021, the latest update introduces one significant change: guidance on the release of information sought by legislators. The earlier instructions remain largely the same, emphasising basic courtesies—officials must rise from their seats when a legislator enters the room, listen attentively, and maintain polite conduct during phone conversations.

Signed by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, the circular underlines that ensuring respect towards elected representatives strengthens the administration’s reliability and accountability. It warns that action will be taken against officers who fail to follow the norms.

RTI Delays Spark Complaints

According to senior officials, the new clarification was prompted by increasing frustration among Opposition MLAs. Several had sought key documents under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, but officers reportedly delayed releasing them, seeking guidance from the government before responding.

To address this, the circular specifies that information must be provided strictly in accordance with Sections 2(f) and 2(i) of the RTI Act, which define the nature of information and how it may be accessed. Any information falling within the RTI framework must be supplied free of cost.

The circular also makes it clear that no information outside the RTI Act’s definitions must be shared with MLAs or MPs, effectively drawing a boundary on what elected representatives can demand from the administration.

Strict Warning on Privilege Breaches

Another important addition concerns breach of privilege matters. Government officers have been instructed to fully comply with the Legislature’s Committee on Privileges and to act promptly on motions forwarded by the state legislature. Failure to do so will invite disciplinary action, and officers must submit the required reports to the Legislature Secretariat without delay.

The circular further reminds the administration to invite all elected representatives from a district to government events, include their names on invitation cards, and reserve seats for them.

