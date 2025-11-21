Viral Video Shows Woman Cooking Maggi In Express Train Using Water Kettle, Netizens Say, 'Don’t Know How To Behave In Public Places' |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has triggered a fresh debate on passenger behaviour aboard Indian Railways trains. The clip, reportedly recorded in the AC coach of an express train, shows a woman preparing Maggi noodles using an electric kettle plugged into the coach’s power socket.

In the viral video, the woman cheerfully declares that “the kitchen is on anywhere and everywhere,” adding jokingly that she doesn’t “get a holiday even on a holiday trip.” As her Maggi cooks, she can be heard telling the person recording that she plans to prepare tea for “at least 15 people” using the same kettle. Her co-passengers, believed to be family members, appear amused and are seen smiling as she continues the impromptu cooking session.

Is this train travel hack to cook food in train is okay?

Netizens React To Viral Video

The video has drawn sharp reactions from netizens. While many criticised the act as irresponsible, others applauded the creativity. One social media user commented, “Truly made for India people. High success potential,” highlighting the humour many found in the situation.

Another wrote, “We don’t know how to behave in public places,” reflecting concerns about misuse of public infrastructure. A third user remarked, “No boundaries. Only one’s own comfort matters,” summing up the frustration of those who viewed the incident as inconsiderate.

As of now, there is no verified information about when or where the footage was recorded, and Indian Railways has not issued any official statement regarding this particular incident.

Is Cooking Using Power Sockets Allowed In Indian Railways?

No. Cooking using power sockets in train coaches is strictly prohibited in Indian Railways.

The charging points installed in coaches are designed only for low-power devices such as mobile phones and laptops. They typically supply 110V and cannot safely support high-wattage appliances like electric kettles, immersion heaters, cookers, or any personal cooking device. Using such appliances can overload circuits, damage electrical systems, or trigger short circuits and fire accidents.

Indian Railways routinely places warnings near sockets, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have previously detained passengers for using high-load electrical devices on board.

Passengers seeking hot food or beverages are advised to use services provided by pantry staff, authorised vendors or IRCTC’s eCatering platform.