Dance Video Of UP Couple Goes Viral After Bride Vanishes Before 'Vidaai', Forcing Groom To Return Home Alone - Video

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki took a dramatic turn when the bride went missing the morning after the ceremony, leaving the groom to return home without his wife. The incident has sparked shock in the area, and a police complaint has been lodged by the groom’s family.

According to reports, Sunil Kumar’s marriage to Pallavi had been fixed three months ago. The baraat reached the bride's home on Tuesday night with nearly 90 guests. The couple exchanged garlands in the evening, and the wedding was performed with full rituals later that night. A video of the two dancing on stage after the jaimala has gone viral on social media.

However, trouble began on Wednesday morning when the families began preparing for the vidaai ceremony and discovered that Pallavi was missing from her room. Initially believing she might be nearby, both families searched for several hours, but she remained untraceable. By noon, panic had spread through the household.

Preliminary information indicates that the bride may have fled with her alleged lover. Police suspect she left the house during the night after the wedding rituals were completed, taking advantage of the chaos and fatigue among relatives.

The groom’s family has filed a formal complaint against the bride’s family. Police have launched an investigation and are analysing mobile phone locations and CCTV footage to trace the woman’s movements.