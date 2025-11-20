Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh Passes Away in Lucknow Hospital |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh, who represented the prominent Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district, died on Wednesday at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. His death has created a wave of grief in political circles. His son, Dr Sujit Singh, confirmed the news.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dr Sujit Singh said his father had been unwell for several days and was brought to Lucknow on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated sharply. A team of doctors at Medanta was treating him, but he passed away during treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sudhakar Singh had recently drawn attention after securing a resounding victory in the by-election, where he defeated BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan by a large margin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A veteran leader, Singh held several significant positions during his political career. He enjoyed deep support in the Ghosi constituency and remained a popular figure among local residents. His death is a major loss for his family, supporters and the Samajwadi Party.