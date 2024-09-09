 Shocker! Groom’s ‘Jijja Ji’ Abducted By Bride’s Family After Couple Elopes & Marries At Temple In Madhya Pradesh
The couple had already complained about being in danger from the girl's family, but no action was taken by the police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A groom’s two brothers-in-law (sister’s husband) were allegedly abducted and beaten up by the bride’s family members after the couple eloped and married at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur on Monday.

They got married at an Arya Samaj temple. The couple had already complained about being in danger from the girl's family, but no action was taken by the police.

According to information, Narendra Dhakad from Garhi Gohara village and 19-year-old Ranjana Dhakad from Garhi had been in a relationship for two years. Their love grew, and they decided to live together.

On August 31, they ran away from home and got married at an Arya Samaj temple. After the wedding, Ranjana approached the SP in Sheopur, calling Narendra her husband and pleading for protection. She accused her family of being against their love and said that she and her husband were in danger from her relatives. She also claimed that the Vijaypur police were harassing them.

Enraged by the marriage, the girl’s relatives kidnapped the boy’s two brothers-in-law from their homes and brutally assaulted them. The boy’s family then sought help from the police to rescue the kidnapped men. The police acted swiftly and rescued the two men from the girl’s family’s house.

The victims accused the girl’s family of kidnapping, holding them captive, and assaulting them. Meanwhile, the Vijaypur police have stated that they are taking action against the accused.

The couple had submitted the plea to the SP on September 1, seeking protection from the girl’s family, but no action was taken. As a result, the couple continues to hide from the girl’s relatives in fear.

