Bhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In what was a happy occasion turned into tragedy when a Bhopal-based doctor drowned at Digambar Waterfall in the Shahganj area of Sehore on Sunday. A search is on for the doctor's body. He had gone there for a picnic with his four friends, who are safe.

Police said the deceased is Dr. Ashwin Krishnan Iyer, and his four friends are Dr. Ayush, Dr. Koshki, Dr. Abhishek, and Dr. Aakanksha.

Official sources said that the security personnel deployed at the waterfall had warned the group not to enter the waters. However, they disregarded the advice and started taking a bath, and Dr. Ashwin drowned when he inadvertently ventured into deep waters.

Shahganj police station in-charge Pankaj Wadekar confirmed that the police and SDERF teams are searching for Dr. Ashwin's body. The sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Budhni, Shashank Gurjar, said that adequate safety measures were in place at the waterfall and that the group had ignored security instructions by taking an alternative route to reach the falls. Dr. Iyer, who drowned in Sehore, was pursuing Post Graduate (PG-I) (anesthesia) at People's Medical College.

The others who accompanied Dr. Iyer were also doctors at the same medical college.

Sehore Collector Pravin Singh said, "All the four doctors had come from Bhopal for the picnic. When we came to know about the tragedy, we dispatched the team for rescue. The search is still on to fish out the body."