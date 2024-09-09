 Bhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body

Bhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body

Official sources said that the security personnel deployed at the waterfall had warned the group not to enter the waters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In what was a happy occasion turned into tragedy when a Bhopal-based doctor drowned at Digambar Waterfall in the Shahganj area of Sehore on Sunday. A search is on for the doctor's body. He had gone there for a picnic with his four friends, who are safe.

Police said the deceased is Dr. Ashwin Krishnan Iyer, and his four friends are Dr. Ayush, Dr. Koshki, Dr. Abhishek, and Dr. Aakanksha.

Read Also
Bhopal: All India Poets’ Meet To Be Held; Hindi Awards To Be Presented On Sept 14
article-image

Official sources said that the security personnel deployed at the waterfall had warned the group not to enter the waters. However, they disregarded the advice and started taking a bath, and Dr. Ashwin drowned when he inadvertently ventured into deep waters.

Shahganj police station in-charge Pankaj Wadekar confirmed that the police and SDERF teams are searching for Dr. Ashwin's body. The sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Budhni, Shashank Gurjar, said that adequate safety measures were in place at the waterfall and that the group had ignored security instructions by taking an alternative route to reach the falls. Dr. Iyer, who drowned in Sehore, was pursuing Post Graduate (PG-I) (anesthesia) at People's Medical College.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
'Why Should I Contest From Baramati?': Ajit Pawar Brings Up Emotional Card Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls; Says 'Seriously Considering Not Contesting'
'Why Should I Contest From Baramati?': Ajit Pawar Brings Up Emotional Card Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls; Says 'Seriously Considering Not Contesting'
Read Also
Under Threat: Proposed Mandideep-Bhopal Road Project Comes Under Environmentalists’ Target In...
article-image

The others who accompanied Dr. Iyer were also doctors at the same medical college.

Sehore Collector Pravin Singh said, "All the four doctors had come from Bhopal for the picnic. When we came to know about the tragedy, we dispatched the team for rescue. The search is still on to fish out the body."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body

Bhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body

MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior

MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Youth Over Old Dispute; Victim Hospitalised

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Youth Over Old Dispute; Victim Hospitalised

Bhopal: Kalidas’s Classic Meghdootam In Odissi Dance Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal: Kalidas’s Classic Meghdootam In Odissi Dance Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhavan

Under Threat: Proposed Mandideep-Bhopal Road Project Comes Under Environmentalists’ Target In...

Under Threat: Proposed Mandideep-Bhopal Road Project Comes Under Environmentalists’ Target In...