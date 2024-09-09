 MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior

MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior

The commotion continued for 2 hours until the police arrived, arranged for the broken idol’s immersion, and promised to address the group’s demands.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A joyful procession turned into a tragic scene in Gwalior when a 25-foot tall Ganesh idol toppled and broke due to a pothole on the road. The incident left several people injured after being pinned under the massive structure in Gwalior on Saturday.

The idol, which was the largest in the city, was set to be installed at Shinde Ki Chhawni's Khallasi Pura.

Read Also
Cops' Children To Get Up To ₹40k Financial Help For Education In Bhopal
article-image

On Saturday at midnight, members of the Bhakt Mandal began moving the idol from Jiwaji Ganj. After 20 hours of careful navigation around electric wires and potholes, the idol had only traveled 2 kilometers when the accident occurred near Nawab Sahab's well on Sunday night at 8 PM.

Several people were injured after being trapped under the idol, but none have officially reported their injuries. The incident caused chaos, and those involved in the idol’s installation blocked the road, demanding action against those responsible for the potholes.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray

The commotion continued for 2 hours until the police arrived, arranged for the broken idol’s immersion, and promised to address the group’s demands.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kalidas’s Classic Meghdootam In Odissi Dance Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhavan
article-image

Energy Minister Comments..

Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar commented that while the road at Shinde Ki Chhawni is in good condition, the pothole responsible for the accident was due to unauthorized digging. Authorities are investigating the incident to identify those responsible, and action will be taken against them for negligence.

The Bijasan Mata Committee members in Shinde Ki Chhawni’s Khallasi Pura had planned to install the city's tallest and most grand Ganesh idol. The 25-foot idol, created by sculptor Pinky Kumar in Jiwaji Ganj, took over a month to make, costing around ₹1.5 lakh. Due to its size, a crane was needed to lift and transport it to the pandal.

After a special prayer on Ganesh Chaturthi night, the idol was on its way to the installation site in Khallasi Pura. However, upon reaching Shinde Ki Chhawni on Sunday night, the idol tipped over when a vehicle’s wheel fell into a deep pothole. Despite the members' efforts to stabilize it, the idol’s massive weight caused it to fall and break.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body

Bhopal Doctor Drowns In Waterfall In Sehore; Rescue Teams Hunt For Body

MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior

MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Youth Over Old Dispute; Victim Hospitalised

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Youth Over Old Dispute; Victim Hospitalised

Bhopal: Kalidas’s Classic Meghdootam In Odissi Dance Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal: Kalidas’s Classic Meghdootam In Odissi Dance Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhavan

Under Threat: Proposed Mandideep-Bhopal Road Project Comes Under Environmentalists’ Target In...

Under Threat: Proposed Mandideep-Bhopal Road Project Comes Under Environmentalists’ Target In...