MP: 25-Foot Ganesh Idol Falls Due To Pothole, Several Trapped Under Idol In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A joyful procession turned into a tragic scene in Gwalior when a 25-foot tall Ganesh idol toppled and broke due to a pothole on the road. The incident left several people injured after being pinned under the massive structure in Gwalior on Saturday.

The idol, which was the largest in the city, was set to be installed at Shinde Ki Chhawni's Khallasi Pura.

On Saturday at midnight, members of the Bhakt Mandal began moving the idol from Jiwaji Ganj. After 20 hours of careful navigation around electric wires and potholes, the idol had only traveled 2 kilometers when the accident occurred near Nawab Sahab's well on Sunday night at 8 PM.

Several people were injured after being trapped under the idol, but none have officially reported their injuries. The incident caused chaos, and those involved in the idol’s installation blocked the road, demanding action against those responsible for the potholes.

The commotion continued for 2 hours until the police arrived, arranged for the broken idol’s immersion, and promised to address the group’s demands.

Energy Minister Comments..

Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar commented that while the road at Shinde Ki Chhawni is in good condition, the pothole responsible for the accident was due to unauthorized digging. Authorities are investigating the incident to identify those responsible, and action will be taken against them for negligence.

The Bijasan Mata Committee members in Shinde Ki Chhawni’s Khallasi Pura had planned to install the city's tallest and most grand Ganesh idol. The 25-foot idol, created by sculptor Pinky Kumar in Jiwaji Ganj, took over a month to make, costing around ₹1.5 lakh. Due to its size, a crane was needed to lift and transport it to the pandal.

After a special prayer on Ganesh Chaturthi night, the idol was on its way to the installation site in Khallasi Pura. However, upon reaching Shinde Ki Chhawni on Sunday night, the idol tipped over when a vehicle’s wheel fell into a deep pothole. Despite the members' efforts to stabilize it, the idol’s massive weight caused it to fall and break.