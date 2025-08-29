 VIDEO: Police Constable Caught Clinging To Bonnet Of Speeding Car For Over 100 Metres, Beaten By Driver & Friend In MP's Rewa
VIDEO: Police Constable Caught Clinging To Bonnet Of Speeding Car For Over 100 Metres, Beaten By Driver & Friend In MP's Rewa

The case is still under investigation, and police are trying to find out if the attack was planned or happened in a sudden confrontation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media showing a helpless police constable clinging to the bonnet of a speeding car. The car continued to move for 100 metres with cop on the bonnet, before it stopped. The driver and his friend came out and instead of taking him to a hospital, they started beating him.

The inicdent was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Thursday.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the car hit the police constable's bike near Shilpi Plaza in Rewa. As a result of the high impact on the bike, the constable jumped and landed on the car's bonnet. The miscreants instead of applying the brakes, continued to drive for about 100 metres before they finally stopped.

The victim filed a complaint at the Civil Line police station, and police quickly arrested the accused.

The main accused has been identified as Dhruv Shrivastava, and the second accused is Aditya Kesarwani. Another youth was reportedly also in the car at the time.

Police registered a case using CCTV footage and are continuing the investigation. Authorities believe the youths acted with the intention of revenge after the initial collision.

The accused, identified as Dhruv Shrivastava and Aditya Kesarwani, first hit the constable’s bike and then started beating him.

Things turned more dangerous when they dragged him in front of their car for about 100 meters. Fortunately, the officer survived the terrifying attack.

Local police acted quickly and arrested both Dhruv Shrivastava and Aditya Kesarwani.

They have been taken into custody, and authorities are investigating the reasons behind this violent attack.

Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage and the video circulated on social media to gather more details about the incident.

Residents near Shilpi Plaza expressed their views over the attack, saying such incidents create fear and danger in public areas.

Police have assured strict action against the accused and said that safety measures for officers on duty will be reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future.

The case is still under investigation, and police are trying to find out if the attack was planned or happened in a sudden confrontation.

