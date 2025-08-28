Bhopal: Electrocution Deaths Now A Common Occurrence, Children Among Victims | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is witnessing an alarming surge in deaths caused by electrocution, with negligence, faulty and damaged wiring, sockets, and illegal power connections emerging as silent killers. In recent months, several children have lost their lives to electrocution, highlighting the gravity of the problem.

On May 25, six-year-old Azra, daughter of a Nagar Nigam employee, died of an electric shock from a cooler at her home at Eidgah Hills. On July 7, 11-year-old Omi Ahirwar came in contact with an iron gate at an under-construction site in Etkhedi and was electrocuted.

In Shahjahanabad, six-year-old Ayesha was playing near her home when she touched an electric pole charged with current and died on June 30. Shockingly, instead of taking action over the unsafe wiring, the police registered a case against Ayesha’s father for an illegal power connection.

In August alone, over 10 electrocution deaths have been reported in the city, while the overall toll in the past few months has crossed 50. From children playing in their courtyards to labourers at work sites, no section of people seems safe.

The situation is no better in rural Bhopal. Nearly 20 farmers and villagers have died since January after stepping on live wires in fields or near tubewells. Such deaths also reflect the scale of danger posed by poor maintenance and illegal connections.

Officials acknowledge that damaged wires, unsafe sockets, iron coolers, and outdated household wiring have turned into death traps. In many cases, illegal power tapping has worsened the problem by creating hazardous live points in poles and wires.

However, despite repeated tragedies, preventive measures remain minimal. Families continue to risk their lives with unsafe connections, and power companies are yet to launch sustained drives to repair, upgrade, or insulate lines.

Manager, City Division (North Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd (MPCZ), Devendra Prajapati, has appealed to people to stay away from electric poles during rains. He said that broken wires often lead to current leakage in poles.

At home, too, people tend to leave open or damaged wiring, which should be properly maintained. Iron-body coolers can also become live when wet. Prajapati added that transformers and pole boxes are usually covered, but if their lids are found open, people must keep away and immediately inform the electricity staff.

He advised that no shops should be set up near poles or transformers and stressed that regular maintenance of household wiring is essential for safety.

Major recent incidents

On August 10, 20-year-old Subhash Sen died on the spot when he went to spit gutkha from the terrace of his sister’s house in the Gandhi Nagar area and came in contact with high-tension wires passing dangerously close.

In another case, 13-year-old Ansh Chaugale stepped on live open wires near a transformer in Indira Nagar, Habibganj, and lost his life on May 30.

On July 14, 22-year-old welder Arbaaz Khan died while welding an iron gate at a godown in Kotra Sultanabad. Earlier, on December 7, 2024, Sapna, a homemaker in Hanumanganj, died after forgetting to switch off an immersion rod used to heat water.

On August 22 this year, 28-year-old Kesarbai of Shyam Khedi village, Bairasia, stepped on a live wire from an illegal power line and was electrocuted.