Train Services Disrupted On Jammu–Kathua–Madhopur Route, Bhopal Passengers Affected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Train services on the Jammu division’s Kathua-Madhopur Punjab section have been disrupted, affecting passengers from Bhopal and across Madhya Pradesh.

The disruption has especially impacted those returning from Jammu, Katra, and nearby areas, as direct trains from these stations will not run for now.

The Railways has decided to ‘short originate’ three major trains from alternative stations instead of their regular starting points. This means passengers will first have to travel by road to the new starting stations, and only then board their trains.

The list of trains include:

Jhelum Express (11078): Normally carrying around 300 Bhopal-bound passengers daily, will now start from Ambala on August 30. The train will still arrive in Bhopal, but passengers from Jammu/Katra must travel to Ambala by road or other means.

Malwa Express (12920): Carrying over 400 passengers to Bhopal daily, will start from New Delhi on August 29. Passengers from Katra must reach New Delhi to catch the train.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Tirunelveli Express (16788): Will start from New Delhi on August 31 instead of Katra.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria clarified that these changes apply only to trains coming from Jammu/Katra towards Bhopal.