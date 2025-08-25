MP: Woman Forgets Bag With Gold Worth ₹5 Lakh On Train, Ratlam's Railway Staff Rescue It | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A woman narrowly dodged losing gold jewellery worth ₹5 lakh on a train in Indore divison, thanks to the timely intervention of railway staff, as reported by officials on Monday.

A woman passenger travelling on train no. 22943 Daund–Indore Superfast Express allegedly forgot her handbag, containing around 5 tolas of gold ornaments, along with some cash, on her berth while deboarding at Surat station.

Later on, when she realised that she had left her bag inside the train, she reported the incident to the railway helpline.

The Commercial Control of Ratlam immediately alerted Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) Saurabh Jha, who was on duty in the same coach.

TTE Jha then inspected the berth and found the handbag, still kept on her seat. He then secured the bag and handed it over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Vadodara for further procedures.

Thanks to the swift and coordinated action of the officials, the bag was recovered without the passenger suffering any losses.

The railway administration praised the personnel involved for their commendable service and urged passengers to remain vigilant with their belongings. The administration also advised travellers to promptly contact railway helplines in case of any emergency or loss.