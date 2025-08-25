WATCH: 'Mera Chashma Toot Gaya Tha,' Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Balmik Rebuffs Reports Suggesting She Was Denied Entry At BJP Meeting In Jabalpur | X

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Balmik was caught in a heated exchange with security personnel at the BJP office in Jabalpur’s Rani Tal, where JP Nadda is attending a divisional meeting on Monday.

Ground reports suggested that she was stopped from entering the premises. However, later she clarified that she broke her spectacles due to the excited crowd and this led to an argument between her and the security.

According to information, the incident occurred when she was on her way to attend a divisional meeting in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda.

Sources said the MP was caught in the crowd and got delayed while entering the venue. Security personnel failed to recognise her, leading to pushing and a scuffle at the entrance.

Angered by the incident, Balmik accused the security staff of misbehavior and strongly rebuked them. A video of the argument and the scuffle has since gone viral on social media.

Later on, she clarified and said, “My spectacles got broken. People have been very enthusiastic since our National President has come. Everyone wanted to take photos and selfies with him…..security personnel at the gate were doing their duty, and they will continue to do so. A crowd gathered behind me and my specs fell down.”

Later on, she also shared her picture with the Minister on her official X handle and said, "His guidance towards public service and nation-building is a source of inspiration for all of us party workers."

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Similar situations have occurred with the BJP Rajya Sabha MP in the past as well.