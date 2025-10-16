 MP News: Deori Tehsildar Loses Cool, Slaps Farmer During Fertiliser Distribution— Video Viral
The officer immediately slapped him, and started shouting at him in front of the crowd gathered at the scene.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female Tehsildar hurled a slap at a woman farmer during a fertiliser distribution drive in Sagar's Deori on Wednesday. The officer lost calm after some farmers', asking for the fertiliser, mistakenly touched her hand.

The incident was caught on camera, which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, the Tehsildar is seen distributing fertiliser bags to farmers who had gathered to collect their share. While she was handing out the bags, some farmers, including a woman, appeared to touch her, possibly by mistake.

The farmer looked shocked and tried to explain himself, but she continued to scold him.

People standing nearby were stunned by the incident, and a few tried to calm the situation.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online. Many viewers criticised the officer for reacting too harshly and showing disrespect towards the farmer.

Others, however, felt that touching a government officer, even unintentionally, was inappropriate.

No official statement has been released yet by the local administration, but the video has raised questions about the behavior of officials during public interactions.

The incident also highlights the need for mutual respect and understanding between government officers and farmers during such distribution programs.

