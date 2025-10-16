 MP News: One Shot Dead, Six Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Over Old Rivalry In Chhatarpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot dead and several others were injured after a violent clash broke out between two groups over an old dispute in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The incident took place in Tikriya village, under Bamnoura police station area of Bada Malhara subdivision in Chhatarpur district, early Thursday morning.

According to information, the fight started around 6 a.m. near a grocery shop following an old rivalry.

According to reports, a heated argument between the two sides quickly turned violent, leading to open firing.

In the firing, Pappu Ghosi was shot dead on the spot, while Raghvendra Singh sustained a serious bullet injury to his head.

Around six other people from both sides also received minor injuries.

Locals rushed the injured to the Ghuwara Community Health Center for treatment.

Due to his critical condition, Raghvendra Singh was later referred to the District Hospital for advanced care.

Dr. Mohit Rajput, Medical Officer at the Ghuwara Health Center, confirmed that Raghvendra Singh had been shot in the head and his condition remains critical.

Police have started investigating the case and deployed additional forces in the area to maintain peace and prevent any further violence.

