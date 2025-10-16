Bhopal News: Crime Branch Summons ‘Machhli’ Family Again For Questioning |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch has again summoned members of the ‘Machhli’ family for questioning in the ongoing probe into a high-profile drug and firearm racket that also involves allegations of blackmail and sexual assault against DJ Yaseen Ahmed, alias Machhli, and his uncle Shahwar Ahmed.

Family members, including Sohel Machhli, have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch on Friday. The latest notice states that the information provided earlier was incomplete and that they had failed to cooperate with the investigation as directed by High Court.

They have been instructed to present all original documents along with self-attested copies by October 17 at 4 pm. The notice warns that failure to comply will be treated as an offence and could lead to strict legal action.

According to sources, investigators are examining the family’s land transactions, bank accounts and other financial dealings. Police have also sought details of their movable and immovable properties.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier ordered defreezing of the family’s bank accounts, which were seized during the investigation.

The case came to light in July after Crime Branch officials arrested DJ Yaseen Ahmed and Shahwar Ahmed for allegedly running a drug and firearm trafficking network and for blackmailing people under provisions of POCSO Act and IT Act.