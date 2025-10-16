 Bhopal News: Crime Branch Summons ‘Machhli’ Family Again For Questioning
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Crime Branch Summons ‘Machhli’ Family Again For Questioning

Bhopal News: Crime Branch Summons ‘Machhli’ Family Again For Questioning

Investigators focus on land deals, bank accounts, financial links

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Crime Branch Summons ‘Machhli’ Family Again For Questioning |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch has again summoned members of the ‘Machhli’ family for questioning in the ongoing probe into a high-profile drug and firearm racket that also involves allegations of blackmail and sexual assault against DJ Yaseen Ahmed, alias Machhli, and his uncle Shahwar Ahmed.

Family members, including Sohel Machhli, have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch on Friday. The latest notice states that the information provided earlier was incomplete and that they had failed to cooperate with the investigation as directed by High Court.

They have been instructed to present all original documents along with self-attested copies by October 17 at 4 pm. The notice warns that failure to comply will be treated as an offence and could lead to strict legal action.

Read Also
MP News: Man Beats Cop, Hurls Abuses At On-Duty Doctor Over Delay In Dad's Treatment At Ratlam...
article-image

According to sources, investigators are examining the family’s land transactions, bank accounts and other financial dealings. Police have also sought details of their movable and immovable properties.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Drops 261.58 Points To 83,206.08, Nifty 76.7
Sensex Drops 261.58 Points To 83,206.08, Nifty 76.7
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Closed Galla At Andheri East’s Military Road; BMC, Police And MFB Teams Rush To Spot, No Injuries Confirmed
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Closed Galla At Andheri East’s Military Road; BMC, Police And MFB Teams Rush To Spot, No Injuries Confirmed
US Chamber Of Commerce Sues Trump Over “Unlawful” $100,000 H-1B Visa Application Fee
US Chamber Of Commerce Sues Trump Over “Unlawful” $100,000 H-1B Visa Application Fee
Who Is Sivaranjani Santosh, Hyderabad Paediatrician Whose Decade-Long Battle Forced FSSAI To Act Against Mislabelled 'ORS' Drinks?
Who Is Sivaranjani Santosh, Hyderabad Paediatrician Whose Decade-Long Battle Forced FSSAI To Act Against Mislabelled 'ORS' Drinks?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier ordered defreezing of the family’s bank accounts, which were seized during the investigation.

The case came to light in July after Crime Branch officials arrested DJ Yaseen Ahmed and Shahwar Ahmed for allegedly running a drug and firearm trafficking network and for blackmailing people under provisions of POCSO Act and IT Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Three-Year-Old Girl Falls In Bathroom, Dies

Bhopal News: Three-Year-Old Girl Falls In Bathroom, Dies

Bhopal News: Crime Branch Summons ‘Machhli’ Family Again For Questioning

Bhopal News: Crime Branch Summons ‘Machhli’ Family Again For Questioning

Bhopal News: Children Of Slums, Homeless Families Easy Prey For Kidnappers

Bhopal News: Children Of Slums, Homeless Families Easy Prey For Kidnappers

MP News: Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan; President Draupadi Murmu To Honour Madhya Pradesh Today

MP News: Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan; President Draupadi Murmu To Honour Madhya Pradesh Today

MP News: High Gold And Silver Prices Dampen Festive Sentiment; Prices Sparkle, Sales Dull; Jewellers...

MP News: High Gold And Silver Prices Dampen Festive Sentiment; Prices Sparkle, Sales Dull; Jewellers...