 MP News: Another Medical Bill Scam Surfaces In PHQ Accounts Section
Second case in 8 months; 52 personnel told to return funds

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh medical bill scam has come to light in the accounts section of police headquarters, marking the second such case in eight months. Officials said on Thursday that an FIR has been registered against three police personnel, two already accused in earlier case and one new name added.

On Wednesday, Jahangirabad police registered the case on complaint of PHQ officials against Neeraj Kumar, Harsh Wankhede and Rajpal Thakur. The accused are alleged to have embezzled around Rs 10 lakh through fraudulent medical reimbursement claims.

In February this year, police had booked Neeraj Kumar, Harsh Wankhede and Haria Soni in a similar case involving fake medical bills.

The mastermind?

Officials said the new accused, Rajpal Thakur, is believed to be the key conspirator in the latest scam. Formerly posted at Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI), Thakur allegedly exploited his knowledge of personnel records after being transferred to PHQ accounts section.

He reportedly submitted fabricated medical bills using names of about 20 police personnel from PTRI. Once the reimbursements were credited to their accounts, he allegedly called them claiming it was a technical error and asked them to transfer the money to his account. Most complied, unaware of the fraud.The exact number of personnel affected is still being verified.

First medical bill scam

In the first case, three personnel were found to have siphoned off government funds through fake medical claims. Around 52 police employees across various units were directed to return sums credited to them. Those unable to repay at once have been allowed to deposit the amount in instalments with interest.

Justified action, says Special DG

Special Director General Anil Kumar said departmental inquiry confirmed who the actual culprits were. Action was taken only against those responsible for the fraud, while personnel misled by the accused accountants have been spared.

