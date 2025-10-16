 MP Cough Syrup Death Case: Drug Inspector To Be Trained In Checking Medicine Companies
The government wakes up after the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has appointed drug inspectors, but they do not know how to check the medicine companies.

On the heels of the death of 27 children in the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy, the government is getting ready to impart training to them.

There are 79 drug inspectors in the state. Some of them, appointed some time ago, are not acquainted with the process for checking the pharmaceutical companies and the medical stores.

The state has 232 medicine manufacturing units, and the government decided to check these companies.

Before the drug inspectors visit a company, they will be given tips on testing drugs.

The government is also mulling over increasing the number of drug inspectors.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, how many drug inspectors are required against the number of companies is being estimated.

Afterwards, fresh drug inspectors will be appointed, he said, adding that the government will also upgrade the drug-testing laboratories.

