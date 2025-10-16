Bhopal News: Minor Abducted From Habibganj Rescued In 10 Hours, Hunt On For Kidnapper | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old girl abducted late Wednesday night from outside a temple in Habibganj was rescued early Thursday morning near ISBT Govindpura after a ten-hour search operation by police. The kidnapper, however, managed to escape despite a large-scale citywide manhunt.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm near the 1100 Quarters temple. The child, who was playing outside, was allegedly lured away by an unidentified man offering chocolates. When she failed to return, her parents, both daily wage workers, rushed to Habibganj police station to report the abduction.

Acting on the instructions of Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, a massive overnight search was launched. Fourteen police station in-charges, along with personnel from the Crime Branch, Cyber Cell and about 250 officers, combed railway stations, bus stands and vacant quarters through the night.

Around 4:30 am, a police team spotted the girl near the ISBT bus stand. Seeing the police presence, the accused abandoned the child and fled. The victim was immediately taken to JP Hospital, where doctors confirmed facial injuries suggesting physical assault. Police suspect she may have been molested, though the final medical report is awaited.

Officials said the child, who is suffering from pneumonia, has been admitted for treatment and counselling. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed, and one clip reportedly shows the accused walking away with the girl.

Police Commissioner Mishra announced a reward for the team that rescued the girl within 10 hours and said efforts are on to trace and arrest the kidnapper based on CCTV and eyewitness accounts.