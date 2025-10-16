Bhopal News: Over 2,800 CM Helpline Complaints Pending In BMC, Commissioner Seeks Status Report From Officials | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,800 complaints related to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been pending on the Chief Minister’s Helpline for over 50 days, with several unresolved even after 100 days. Concerned over the growing backlog, Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has sought detailed explanations from officials and reviewed the progress of each department.

During a departmental review meeting held on Thursday, Jain found that the highest number of pending complaints 186 were at the L-3 level, all linked to building permission issues displayed on the console of Engineer N.K. Deharia. According to data presented during the meeting, around 1,464 complaints have remained pending for more than 50 days, while another 837 have crossed the 100-day mark.

The Commissioner held a detailed discussion with all Assistant Health Officers (AHOs), departmental in-charges, and officials including Dhirendra Urmalia and Sanjay Soni, who oversee the CM Helpline operations. Jain instructed them to prioritize resolution of long-pending grievances, especially those visible at the L-3 level.

Officials revealed that most complaints are concentrated in public-facing departments such as sanitation, civil works, sewage, smart city projects, hoardings, parking, building permissions, revenue, illegal colonies, water supply, streetlights, gardens, and encroachment control.

One of the major citizen concerns highlighted in the review was the shortage of city buses. A large number of students have raised complaints about irregular or unavailable bus services. These grievances, initially registered at L-1, have now escalated to L-3 without resolution. Similarly, issues of illegal construction and building without proper permission continue to flood the helpline.

According to internal records, the number of L-3 complaints includes 207 from Engineer N.K. Deharia, 152 from Nishant Tiwari, 122 from Mayank Sharma, 105 from Manish Singh, 71 from Gopilal Chaudhary, and 47 from Shrikant Sarathe.

Encroachment remains another major problem, with frequent complaints about illegal structures across various areas. Assembly-level encroachment in-charges Shailendra Singh Bhadauria, Srishti Bhadauria, Preetesh Garg, and Mahesh Gauhar are currently overseeing such cases, many of which have also reached L-3.

Commissioner Jain emphasized the need for timely redressal and warned departments to avoid negligence, directing that weekly progress reports be submitted until all long-pending complaints are resolved.