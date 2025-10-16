 MP News: Police Constable Caught Taking Bribe Of ₹75K For Registering FIR In Seoni
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A constable was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta team from Jabalpur while accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 on Thursday.

He demanded a total of ₹5 lakh from a complainant in exchange for registering an FIR.

According to information, the accused, identified as Manish Patwa, is posted at Kewalari police station in Seoni district and serves as a head constable (Pradhan Aarakshak).

Sources revealed that Patwa had demanded a total of ₹5 lakh from a complainant in exchange for registering an FIR.

Earlier, he had already taken ₹25,000 as part of the bribe. The Lokayukta team arrested him when he accepted the next installment of ₹75,000.

A case has been registered against Patwa under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and authorities are investigating whether he was involved in other bribery cases.

The arrested officer is currently in Lokayukta custody and will be interrogated further.

Officials said the complainant had been pressured to pay the bribe before any FIR could be lodged.

Acting on a complaint, the Lokayukta team conducted a sting operation, which led to the successful arrest.

This incident sends a strong message to public servants that corruption will not be tolerated.

Authorities have emphasised that more such operations will continue to ensure honesty and transparency in government work.

