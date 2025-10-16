Bhopal Power Cut October 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Saket Nagar, Danish Hills Colony-1 & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power outage in several areas of Bhopal on Friday, October 17, 2025, due to departmental maintenance work.
Area: Nishat Pura, Complete Arif Nagar
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Saket Nagar, 9A, 9B, Alkapuri, BSNL, Sagar Public School, University, UIT, Housing Board Quarters, BDA Complex
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Danish Hills Colony-1 and nearby areas, BDA Complex
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Reason: Departmental work
Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements and complete important electrical work in advance.
Power supply will be restored once maintenance is completed.