 Bhopal Power Cut October 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Saket Nagar, Danish Hills Colony-1 & More, Check Full List
Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements and complete important electrical work in advance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power outage in several areas of Bhopal on Friday, October 17, 2025, due to departmental maintenance work.

Area: Nishat Pura, Complete Arif Nagar
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Reason: Departmental work

article-image

Area: Saket Nagar, 9A, 9B, Alkapuri, BSNL, Sagar Public School, University, UIT, Housing Board Quarters, BDA Complex
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Reason: Departmental work

Area: Danish Hills Colony-1 and nearby areas, BDA Complex
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Reason: Departmental work

article-image

Power supply will be restored once maintenance is completed.

