 MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In Another Ahead Of Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In Another Ahead Of Diwali

MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In Another Ahead Of Diwali

MLA and SDM reached to address vendors issues; BMC team reached New Market near Hanuman Temple on Wednesday afternoon and cleared stalls selling diyas, idols, and puja materials

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In Another Ahead Of Diwali |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Wednesday directed that traditional street vendors and hawkers be allowed to operate freely during Diwali to promote a “Swadeshi Diwali,” the situation turned quite the opposite in the state capital. In Bhopal, the District administration and Municipal Corporation’s Anti-Encroachment Squad launched a major drive in New Market and other areas, removing numerous stalls and roadside vendors ahead of the festival.

The team reached New Market near Hanuman Temple on Wednesday afternoon and cleared stalls selling diyas, idols, and puja materials. Eyewitnesses said goods from several shops were thrown away during the operation, leading to commotion in the market.

Read Also
MP News: Lokayukta Finds ₹1 Crore Cash, 2.5 Kg Gold, Property Documents In Raids On Retired Excise...
article-image

According to the officials of district administration, several warnings where issued to those vendors at New Market who were blocking the entrance but as the local shop owners raised objection the officials started to take actions.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the action was taken based on complaints received through the Chief Minister’s Helpline and the corporation’s call centre.

FPJ Shorts
'F*** Netanyahu & Trump': Pro-Hamas Messages Heard As PA Systems At 4 Airports Across North America Get Hacked; Video Viral
'F*** Netanyahu & Trump': Pro-Hamas Messages Heard As PA Systems At 4 Airports Across North America Get Hacked; Video Viral
Network18 Media Reports ₹41.25 Crore Net Profit In The Second Quarter Ended September 2025
Network18 Media Reports ₹41.25 Crore Net Profit In The Second Quarter Ended September 2025
Pregnant Supermodel Jasmine Tookes Opens 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Bold Gold Look
Pregnant Supermodel Jasmine Tookes Opens 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Bold Gold Look
BSNL Rolls Out One-Month Free 4G Service Offer Only For New Customers, Will Charge ₹1 As Token
BSNL Rolls Out One-Month Free 4G Service Offer Only For New Customers, Will Charge ₹1 As Token

When contacted, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said, “Removing encroachments is a continuous process, but I am unaware of this specific incident and cannot comment on it.”

Later, on the complaints of street vendors MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani along with SDM Archana Rawat Sharma reached new market and address there issue. SDM Sharma said that each vendors should place there stalls only on the designated points and for remaining once arrangements a been done in other locations like Atal path and haat Bazaar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In...

MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In...

Bhopal News: Interstate Plasma Theft Racket At AIIMS Busted, Six Held

Bhopal News: Interstate Plasma Theft Racket At AIIMS Busted, Six Held

MP News: 53% Of Road Accidents Involve Two-Wheelers; 1,041 Black Spots Identified Across State

MP News: 53% Of Road Accidents Involve Two-Wheelers; 1,041 Black Spots Identified Across State

Bhopal News: Drug & Firearm Racket; Members Of Machhli Family Questioned

Bhopal News: Drug & Firearm Racket; Members Of Machhli Family Questioned

Bhopal News: Face De-Recognition If Fee Details Not Uploaded; DEO Office Warns 883 Private Schools

Bhopal News: Face De-Recognition If Fee Details Not Uploaded; DEO Office Warns 883 Private Schools