MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In Another Ahead Of Diwali |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Wednesday directed that traditional street vendors and hawkers be allowed to operate freely during Diwali to promote a “Swadeshi Diwali,” the situation turned quite the opposite in the state capital. In Bhopal, the District administration and Municipal Corporation’s Anti-Encroachment Squad launched a major drive in New Market and other areas, removing numerous stalls and roadside vendors ahead of the festival.

The team reached New Market near Hanuman Temple on Wednesday afternoon and cleared stalls selling diyas, idols, and puja materials. Eyewitnesses said goods from several shops were thrown away during the operation, leading to commotion in the market.

According to the officials of district administration, several warnings where issued to those vendors at New Market who were blocking the entrance but as the local shop owners raised objection the officials started to take actions.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the action was taken based on complaints received through the Chief Minister’s Helpline and the corporation’s call centre.

When contacted, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said, “Removing encroachments is a continuous process, but I am unaware of this specific incident and cannot comment on it.”

Later, on the complaints of street vendors MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani along with SDM Archana Rawat Sharma reached new market and address there issue. SDM Sharma said that each vendors should place there stalls only on the designated points and for remaining once arrangements a been done in other locations like Atal path and haat Bazaar.