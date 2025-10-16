Seoni Hawala Loot Case: High Court Directs Madhya Pradesh Police To Escort Sohanlaol Parmar To Maharashtra | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hearing a Habeas Corpus petition, the Madhya Pradesh High Court principal bench in Jabalpur on Wednesday directed the MP Police to escort hawala trader Sohanlaol Parmar to Jalna in Maharashtra.

The petition was filed on Tuesday by Gangabai Parmar, who sought her husband’s presence in court. The petitioner claimed that the corpus (Sohanlaol) was not arrested by Seoni police and was merely made to accompany the police party for investigation purposes in the Seoni hawala money loot case.

Taking up the petition, the court directed the MP Police to produce Sohanlaol in court on Wednesday if he was not in police custody.

When the police presented Sohanlaol in court, the judge observed that he had been detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police and kept in a hotel without a formal arrest. The corpus, however, told that court that he was allegedly assaulted while being kept at the Police Control Room, Seoni, and later released.

The court directed the state to preserve the CCTV footage of the Police Control Room, Seoni, from October 12 to 14, 2025. It also ordered that a medical examination (MLC) of the corpus be conducted on the same day (Wednesday) at a government hospital in Jabalpur. The court further stated that after the MLC, the corpus should be escorted to Jalna (Maharashtra) under police protection.

10 police personnel on two-day remand

Seoni police on Wednesday took 10 police personnel on a two-day remand. They are accused of being involved in Rs 2.96-crore hawala money.

Following instructions of chief minister Mohan Yadav, the Seoni police on Tuesday had registered case against 11 police personnel including SDOP and police station incharge of Bandol police station for their alleged involvement in looting hawala money of Rs 2.96 crore.

According to Jabalpur IGP Pramod Verma, 10 police personnel were arrested including SDOP Pooja Pandey and police station incharge Arpit Badol. One accused is on the run, he said. The accused were produced in the court where police sought remand, which was granted.

Viral audio

An audio clip went viral on social media, which is said to be of ASP and the hawala operator. In the alleged audio clip, they discussed about money seizures and other things. However, IGP Verma declined to comment on the viral audio.