 MP News: Gas Cylinder Blasts At Roadside Restaurant In Jabalpur
Officials said the fire broke out around 8 am and if it had not been contained in time, it could have spread to nearby shops.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Hotel After Gas Cylinder Blast In Jabalpur, No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the Adhartal area of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Thursday morning, causing panic among people in the vicinity.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Moments after the fire started, a loud explosion was heard, which officials said was caused by a gas cylinder blast.

According to information, the incident took place at Kanhaiya Hotel, located near Adhartal Square. The hotel owner was preparing food when a gas leak triggered the fire, leading to the explosion.

Local residents quickly informed the fire department and firefighters reached the spot to bring the flames under control. Fortunately, no one was injured and there was no loss of life.

The Adhartal police team was also present at the site to manage traffic and assist in the rescue efforts.

Further details are awaited.

