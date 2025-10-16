MP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly attacked with an axe after he asked for his pending amount of Rs 20,000 from debtors in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday.

He has been admitted to the district hospital, where his condition is reported to be serious.

The incident took place in Sarwai police station area after asking for his pending money during the Diwali festival.

According to reports, the victim had lent around ₹20,000 to the accused, identified as Mangal Patel and Bablu Patel, residents of Sarwai area.

With Diwali approaching, the victim went to the accused to collect his old debt.

When he asked for the ₹20,000, the accused reportedly became angry.

It is alleged that both Mangal Patel and Bablu Patel lured the victim into their home under some pretext, and a dispute over the money quickly escalated.

In a shocking turn, the two accused attacked him with an axe, causing severe injuries.

The victim was left bleeding and collapsed at the spot. With the help of locals and his family members, he was immediately taken to Chhatarpur District Hospital for treatment. The doctors are treating him, and his condition remains serious.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the accused.