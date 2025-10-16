 MP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt In Chhatarpur

MP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt In Chhatarpur

He has been admitted to the district hospital, where his condition is reported to be serious.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly attacked with an axe after he asked for his pending amount of Rs 20,000 from debtors in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday.

He has been admitted to the district hospital, where his condition is reported to be serious.

Read Also
MP News: Deori Tehsildar Loses Cool, Slaps Farmer During Fertiliser Distribution— Video Viral
article-image

The incident took place in Sarwai police station area after asking for his pending money during the Diwali festival.

According to reports, the victim had lent around ₹20,000 to the accused, identified as Mangal Patel and Bablu Patel, residents of Sarwai area.

FPJ Shorts
Radhika Ambani Turns 30! Internet Takes Trip Down Memory Lane: Remembers Her First Birthday With Mukesh, Nita & Anant Ambani
Radhika Ambani Turns 30! Internet Takes Trip Down Memory Lane: Remembers Her First Birthday With Mukesh, Nita & Anant Ambani
'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has No Plans To Retire Soon; Video
'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has No Plans To Retire Soon; Video
Diwali Glow Goes Green: Bamboo Handicrafts From Assam Win Hearts In Pimpri-Chinchwad
Diwali Glow Goes Green: Bamboo Handicrafts From Assam Win Hearts In Pimpri-Chinchwad
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Hide Themselves With Umbrellas At Mumbai Airport; Paparazzi Says, 'Shah Rukh Khan Ban Gaya' - Watch
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Hide Themselves With Umbrellas At Mumbai Airport; Paparazzi Says, 'Shah Rukh Khan Ban Gaya' - Watch

With Diwali approaching, the victim went to the accused to collect his old debt.

When he asked for the ₹20,000, the accused reportedly became angry.

Read Also
MP News: Man Beats Cop, Hurls Abuses At On-Duty Doctor Over Delay In Dad's Treatment At Ratlam...
article-image

It is alleged that both Mangal Patel and Bablu Patel lured the victim into their home under some pretext, and a dispute over the money quickly escalated.

In a shocking turn, the two accused attacked him with an axe, causing severe injuries.

The victim was left bleeding and collapsed at the spot. With the help of locals and his family members, he was immediately taken to Chhatarpur District Hospital for treatment. The doctors are treating him, and his condition remains serious.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Police Constable Caught Taking Bribe Of ₹75K For Registering FIR In Seoni

MP News: Police Constable Caught Taking Bribe Of ₹75K For Registering FIR In Seoni

MP News: One Shot Dead, Six Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Over Old Rivalry In Chhatarpur

MP News: One Shot Dead, Six Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Over Old Rivalry In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh News: Students Booked For Circulating Fake News About Principal’s Death To Stall...

Madhya Pradesh News: Students Booked For Circulating Fake News About Principal’s Death To Stall...

MP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt...

MP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt...

MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For...

MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For...