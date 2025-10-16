MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For Help-- VIDEO

MP News: Major Targedy Averted After 2 Amusement Rides Collide In Fair In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped funfair after two in-motion swings a-- cliffhanger wheel and a pendulum ride, struck against each other in Chhatarpur. The staff noticed the sparking caused by the friction of the swings and halted the rides timely, averting a major accident.

The incident happened at a fair organised by the Chhatarpur Municipal Corporation at Jalvihar Ground on Wednesday night.

Fortunately, no casualty or loss of life was reported in the incident.

As the rides gained momentum, the two swings narrowly struck against other, causing riders to scream for help. Alert by the sound, the municipal staff on-site managed to stop the rides in time, avoiding a serious disaster.

However, local residents expressed strong anger at the municipal administration, accusing them of negligence. They claimed that rides at the fair were placed too close to each other, openly ignoring safety regulations.

Residents also criticised the municipality, saying it focuses more on collecting fair fees than ensuring safety standards for visitors.

Ferris wheel tilt at 120°

A similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen, during Navratri when a giant wheel swing suddenly broke down during the ongoing Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, as reported on Sunday.

Fortunately, all the riders were still seated and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at the Khandera Dham temple fair in Raisen district after a hook of the manually operated swing had snapped while several people were sitting on it.