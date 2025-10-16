 MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For Help-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For Help-- VIDEO

MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For Help-- VIDEO

According to information, the incident occurred at Jalvihar Ground and the fair was organised by the Chhatarpur Municipal Corporation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Major Targedy Averted After 2 Amusement Rides Collide In Fair In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped funfair after two in-motion swings a-- cliffhanger wheel and a pendulum ride, struck against each other in Chhatarpur. The staff noticed the sparking caused by the friction of the swings and halted the rides timely, averting a major accident.

The incident happened at a fair organised by the Chhatarpur Municipal Corporation at Jalvihar Ground on Wednesday night. 

Fortunately, no casualty or loss of life was reported in the incident. 

According to information, the incident occurred at Jalvihar Ground and the fair was organised by the Chhatarpur Municipal Corporation.

FPJ Shorts
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally

Watch the video here:

As the rides gained momentum, the two swings narrowly struck against other, causing riders to scream for help. Alert by the sound, the municipal staff on-site managed to stop the rides in time, avoiding a serious disaster. 

However, local residents expressed strong anger at the municipal administration, accusing them of negligence. They claimed that rides at the fair were placed too close to each other, openly ignoring safety regulations.

Residents also criticised the municipality, saying it focuses more on collecting fair fees than ensuring safety standards for visitors.

Ferris wheel tilt at 120°

A similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen, during Navratri when a giant wheel swing suddenly broke down during the ongoing Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, as reported on Sunday. 

Fortunately, all the riders were still seated and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at the Khandera Dham temple fair in Raisen district after a hook of the manually operated swing had snapped while several people were sitting on it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt...

MP News: Diwali Celebration Turns Painful As Man Attacked With Axe After Requesting ₹20K Old Debt...

MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For...

MP News: Two In-Motion Amusement Rides Hit Each Other At Chhatarpur Funfair, Riders Scream For...

MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief

MP News: ₹7 Lakh Stolen From Shop After Owner Goes To Pee In Chhatarpur, CCTV Captures Thief

Transgender Group Leader Detained In Indore After 24 Members Of Rival Faction Ingest Phenyl Amid...

Transgender Group Leader Detained In Indore After 24 Members Of Rival Faction Ingest Phenyl Amid...

MP News: Deori Tehsildar Loses Cool, Slaps Farmer During Fertiliser Distribution— Video Viral

MP News: Deori Tehsildar Loses Cool, Slaps Farmer During Fertiliser Distribution— Video Viral