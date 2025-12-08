 Bhopal News: MBBS Students Clash In Gandhi Medical College; Anti-Ragging Committee Meeting Put Off
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Gandhi Medical College |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-ragging committee of Gandhi Medical College here was not held on Monday. The committee meeting was to be held following suspension of 15 medical students.

article-image

Professors are on leave. So, meeting has not been convened. However, we have already taken disciplinary action against students. I suspended 15 students and handed over report to police. Now it is up to police to take action,” GMC dean Dr Kavita N Singh said.

Recent clash among medical students have been linked to ragging on college campus over rooms in hostels. However, the recent clash was attributed to trivial issue of eating the cooked noodles ordered from café first.

The GMC administration is investigating the incident to determine whether additional disciplinary action is required. GMC authorities have also stated they would go for strict monitoring of hostel and campus areas to prevent similar incidents in the future. The clash has raised concerns about campus safety and students’ conduct, highlighting the need for conflict resolution mechanisms and responsible behaviour among medical students.

An FIR has already been registered against six students. On the complaint of an injured student Paras Maraiya, a case has been registered against students Pushpendra Singh Kain, Ajay Brahmane, Shivam Mahavar, Dev, Vivek Malviya and Aman for causing injuries, criminal intimidation and issuing threats.

