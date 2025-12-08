MP News: 17K Schools Never Inspected In Eight Months | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are 17,000 such schools in the state, which have not been inspected in this financial year.

The School Education Department has prepared a report, according to which, out of 87,943 schools, 70,967 have been inspected at least once.

On the other hand, there are 16,967 schools which are left to the mercy of God.

Nobody has ever inspected these schools. Neither the collectors nor the district education officers have ever visited these schools. Nor have the other officials ever found time to go there.

The Human Resources Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in Bhopal on Sunday, directed the state government to pay attention to the schools and children.

In terms of inspection of the schools, Satna district is the worst of all other schools in the state. As many as 1,675 schools in the district have not been inspected.

None of the officials have ever visited these schools to know how the children are being taught there and in which condition the schools are functioning. In this regard, Chhatarpur comes next to Satna. There are 1,488 schools in Chhatarpur, which have never been inspected.

In terms of inspection of schools, the situation in Sidhi, Chhindwara, Sagar, Shahdol, Rewa, Dhar, and Alirajpur is not better than other districts.

But in terms of inspection of schools, the situation in Harda district is the best of all other places in the state because the number of schools in the district is less than that of other areas.

There are 661 schools in Harda, which have been inspected either by the collector or any other officer.

Although the number of schools in Vidisha and Gwalior is more than that of other schools, in terms of inspection, the performance of these districts has been better than other places.

Vidisha has 1,983 schools, all of which have been inspected. Similarly, all 1,441 schools in Gwalior have been checked.