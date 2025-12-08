MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Food & Civil Supplies In Khujuraho; Praises e-KYC, Orders Timely Grains Distribution To Eligible Beneficiaries | X / Mohan Yadav

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the work of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department at the Khajuraho Convention Centre on Monday.

He directed officials to ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives food grains on time and without any difficulty. He said that the welfare of the poor, labourers, farmers and women is the government’s top priority.

During the meeting, key issues such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), procurement process, technological innovations and preparations for Simhastha 2028 were reviewed.

The Chief Minister appreciated the department’s innovative efforts and also gave necessary instructions on remaining tasks.

खजुराहो में आज खाद्य, नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण विभाग में विगत 2 वर्ष में हुए विभिन्न कार्यों की समीक्षा की।



अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि सभी पात्र हितग्राही तक खाद्यान्न वितरण का लाभ सुगमता से पहुंचे। गरीबों, श्रमिकों, किसानों और महिलाओं का कल्याण ही हमारी प्राथमिकता…

25 lakh new beneficiaries to receive free ration

The CM praised the department for its work on e-KYC and rightful targeting of beneficiaries. He stressed that the process should be repeated regularly so that only eligible families receive free food grains.

A large-scale verification drive removed over 34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries and added 14 lakh new eligible families who are now receiving free rations.

A new priority category for unorganised and migrant workers was created. It enables free ration distribution to over 25 lakh newly identified workers across 7.25 lakh families.

In the last two years, more than 5.25 crore beneficiaries received 66.37 lakh metric tonnes of free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

FP Photo

93% PDS Beneficiaries Completed e-KYC

Out of 536.23 lakh beneficiaries under the Food Security Act, 93% (497.08 lakh) have completed e-KYC. About 14 lakh new beneficiaries have been added from the waiting list.

Farmers Received MSP, Bonus & Incentives

For wheat sold under MSP in Rabi seasons 2024 - 25 and 2025 - 26, farmers were paid ₹29,558 crore as MSP and ₹1,965 crore as bonus.

For paddy sold during Kharif 2023 - 24 and 2024 - 25, farmers received ₹19,208 crore as MSP and ₹337 crore as incentive under the Chief Minister Krishi Unnati Yojana.

A record 9.64 lakh MT of rice was contributed to the Central Pool in 2024–25.

Ladli Behna Beneficiaries Get Ujjwala Refills

Women under the Ladli Behna Yojana and Ujjwala scheme received 616.97 lakh LPG refills in two years, with a subsidy payment of ₹911.32 crore.

FP Photo

City Gas Distribution to be Run as a Campaign

The CM instructed officials to take up the City Gas Distribution Network expansion as a campaign to benefit more consumers. A single-window portal has been launched to issue NOCs.

Transparency Through Technology

SMS alerts have been introduced to inform beneficiaries about ration distribution.

Public reading of ration lists is mandatory in gram sabhas on 26 January and 2 October.

30 fair price shops in Indore have been upgraded as Jan Poshan Kendras, increasing the monthly income of shopkeepers by ₹10k - 15k.

GPS-based monitoring has been implemented for vehicles under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Annadoot Yojana”.

MySure, Fumigation and Inspection apps have been launched for real-time monitoring of warehouse operations.

FP Photo

Modern POS Machines for Fair Price Shops

Over the next 3 years, fair price shops will be equipped with modern POS machines integrated with weighing scales and iris scanners.

Smart PDS will also be implemented across the state.

Plans for Simhastha 2028

For Simhastha 2028, the department will set up 40 fair price shops in the Mela area and issue temporary ration cards to Akharas. Temporary gas connections will also be provided.

Upcoming 3-Year Work Plan Highlights

Installation of modern POS machines at all PDS shops

Integration of software systems of the Food Directorate, Civil Supplies Corporation and Warehousing Corporation

End-to-end computerisation and Smart PDS implementation

GPS tracking and route optimisation for food grain transport

Solar panels on warehouse roofs

Modernisation of storage and loading/unloading processes

Automated cleaning systems at procurement centres

Training for private warehouse operators

(Inputs from FP News Service)