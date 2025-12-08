 MP News: 'Lab Research Must Reach Land,' Says Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Agribusiness Summit 2025 In Delhi; Promises Aid For Horticulture Crops If Prices Crash
The minister was speaking at Agribusiness Summit 2025 in New Delhi. Here, he announced a big relief for farmers and said the government has added a new rule under the Market Intervention Scheme to make sure farmers get a fair price for their crops.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 'Lab Research Must Reach Land,' Says Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Agribusiness Summit 2025 In Delhi; Promises Aid For Horticulture Crops If Prices Crash | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday urged scientists to develop innovations that can be used directly in farmers’ lands, instead of confining their work to laboratories.

The minister was speaking at Agribusiness Summit 2025 in New Delhi. Here, he announced a big relief for farmers and said the government has added a new rule under the Market Intervention Scheme to make sure farmers get a fair price for their crops.

He said, “Kisano ko unki upaj ka uchit daam dene ke liye keval MSP hi nahi, is baar humne bagwani faslon par MIS yojna ke antargat yadi ek nishchit seema se zyada rate ghat gaye to model rate aur vikray moolya ka antar hum kisaan ke khaate mein daalenge.”

He explained that under the MIS Scheme, if the price of horticultural crops falls below a fixed level, the government will pay farmers the difference between the model rate and the actual sale price directly into their bank accounts.

article-image

‘Farmer the biggest science user’

The minister also said that farmers are the biggest users of science and stressed the need to provide them with good-quality and proper inputs.

He further said, “Kisano ko sahi input mile, iski pahal aapko karni padegi. Ghatiya pesticide aur nakli khaad kisano ke liye sabse badi samasya hai, yeh aapke liye ek badi chunauti hai….(Farmers must get the right inputs, and you will have to take the lead in ensuring this. Poor-quality pesticides and fake fertilizers are the biggest problems for farmers, and this is a major challenge for you.)

Chouhan also questioned, “Kya hum sankalp le sakte hain ki kisano ko input theek milen, gunvattapurn milen, aur ismein udyog jagat bhi apni bhoomika ka nirvahan karega?....(Can we ensure that farmers receive proper and high-quality inputs and that the industry also fulfills its role in this?)”

