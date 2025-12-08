MP News: Scammer Poses As SBI Officer, Calls Cop For 'OTP' In Bhind; Was Tracked To Jharkhand | AI Generated Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber fraudster tried to dupe a TI in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind by posing as an SBI Credit Card online service officer and asking for an OTP, as reported on Monday.

However, the TI’s presence of mind kept him from being defrauded.

According to information, Umri TI Shivpratap Singh Rajawat received a call. The accused caller claimed that the officer’s credit card had expired and asked for his OTP to update it.

TI Rajawat immediately understood it was a fraud call but decided to continue the conversation to trap the scammer.

He kept the fraudster engaged for nearly 20 minutes. This provided the police with time to trace the caller’s location.

During the call, the scammer repeatedly asked for the OTP and bank details, while TI Rajawat cleverly kept him talking.

Meanwhile, the fraudster was trying to access the officer’s bank account for a possible fraud attempt. However, TI Rajawat monitored every move and continued the conversation calmly.

Location tracked in Jharkhand

During the technical tracing, the caller’s location was tracked to the forests of Jamtara in Jharkhand - a well-known hub of cybercrime.

As soon as the location was confirmed, Umri Police informed Jamtara Police and asked them to send a team. But before the team arrived, the fraudster managed to escape.

The investigation has revealed important clues. The mobile number used by the scammer was registered in the name of Rekha Mandal in Kolkata, showing that the cybercrime network may be spread across multiple states.

Police are now investigating in both Jamtara and Kolkata to track down the full gang.

TI Rajawat said the fraudster sounded extremely confident and spoke so convincingly that any common person could have easily fallen for the trap.

Even after the officer told him he was from the police, the scammer showed no fear and kept insisting, “Sir, whether you are police or cyber cell, it doesn’t matter… just tell me the OTP.”